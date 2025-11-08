FirstBank Ghana Commits GH₵200k to Community Development

FirstBank Ghana has pledged 200,000 cedis to support education, healthcare, and youth development initiatives as part of its ninth annual Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability Week celebration. The funds were distributed to five organizations at a presentation ceremony held Wednesday, October 29, at the bank’s head office annex in Cantonments, Accra.

Managing Director Victor Yaw Asante emphasized that corporate responsibility remains central to the bank’s long term strategy and stakeholder engagement. He stated that Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability remains integral to the bank’s long term strategy and stakeholder agenda as it reaffirms the social licence to operate. It also serves as a constant reminder to stakeholders that FirstBank is a trusted institution that exists to create more than just economic value.

Asante added that investing in people and social causes reflects the bank’s belief that its success is inseparably linked to the well being of communities it serves. This strengthens the bank’s relevance and credibility in society. He noted that when customers, regulators, shareholders, and partners witness the bank’s commitment to social progress, they gain deeper confidence in its integrity and long term vision. This trust directly translates into credibility, customer loyalty, and stronger brand equity in a competitive financial landscape.

The Managing Director revealed that FirstBank’s operations align with global Environmental, Social and Governance standards, positioning the institution among forward thinking organizations that prioritize ethical governance, environmental stewardship, and social impact. By promoting these principles, the bank ensures its growth model remains future proof and compliant with evolving international expectations while benefiting both society and the environment.

Themed “Hands of Kindness,” this year’s Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability Week ran from Monday, October 27, to Saturday, November 1. The celebration emphasized embedding kindness, responsibility, and service into daily life. Asante explained that the bank’s Start Performing Acts of Random Kindness campaign encourages staff to demonstrate empathy through small, everyday actions.

Throughout the week, the bank undertook high impact interventions focusing on education, healthcare, and community well being while collaborating with credible Non-governmental organisations and partners to ensure measurable and sustainable outcomes. Asante stressed that the bank would engage staff across all branches, making corporate responsibility not an event but a shared duty and continuous practice.

Among this year’s key beneficiaries, Making Learning Happen received 50,000 cedis to expand access to educational resources in deprived schools. The organization works to support basic educational resources for underprivileged communities across Ghana.

The Lifeline for Childhood Cancer Foundation was supported with 50,000 cedis to assist children and families battling cancer. The foundation focuses on helping children and families through the challenges of childhood cancers, providing medical and emotional support.

Another 50,000 cedis was allocated to the Heal Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital Project to bolster healthcare infrastructure and critical service delivery. Samuel Adu Boakye, Chairman of the Heal Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital Project, expressed gratitude on behalf of the recipients. He indicated this was the second time FirstBank had supported the project and noted the assistance would significantly improve healthcare delivery for thousands of patients who visit Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital each year. The hospital receives patients annually from 12 out of Ghana’s 16 regions, making the infrastructure improvements crucial to saving lives.

Additionally, the Ghana National Polio Plus Committee received 30,000 cedis to aid in polio eradication and child health advocacy. The committee works to advance child health initiatives and support ongoing efforts to eliminate polio in Ghana.

Rotaract District 9104 received 20,000 cedis to support youth led community development initiatives. The organization focuses on mobilizing young people to drive meaningful change in their communities through various development projects.

Asante emphasized that the bank’s commitment to corporate responsibility deepens staff engagement and organizational pride, giving employees a meaningful platform to contribute beyond their daily responsibilities. When staff actively participate in community impact initiatives, they connect more strongly with the bank’s values, strengthen teamwork, and develop a shared sense of purpose.

Reflecting on the “Hands of Kindness” theme, Asante urged all stakeholders to make it more than a campaign but a lasting mindset. He stated that when kindness becomes culture, impact becomes inevitable. Through these targeted interventions, the bank aims to deliver impact that is measurable, meaningful, and sustainable.

The ninth edition of Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability Week continues FirstBank Ghana’s tradition of demonstrating that successful banking institutions must balance profitability with social responsibility. The bank has consistently used this annual celebration to showcase its commitment to community development, environmental stewardship, and sustainable business practices.

FirstBank Ghana’s approach to corporate responsibility reflects a growing recognition in the financial services sector that long term success depends on contributing positively to society beyond traditional banking operations. The 200,000 cedis committed this year represents a tangible investment in Ghana’s future through education, healthcare, and youth empowerment.