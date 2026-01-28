First Sky Group Announces Completion Of 50 Megawatt Solar Plant In Yendi

Wholly Ghanaian owned company First Sky Group has announced the successful completion of a 50 megawatt utility scale solar power plant in Ghana’s Northern Region, marking one of the most significant Ghanaian owned investments in renewable energy infrastructure to date.

The company is constructing a 50 megawatt solar power station in Yendi, in the Northern Region, which is expected to be completed by March 2026. However, a 50 megawatts capacity Solar Power Plant has been inaugurated at Galgu, a farming community in the Yendi Municipality of the Northern Region in December 2024.

Speaking at the company’s 23rd Anniversary Thanksgiving Service attended by President John Dramani Mahama, Executive Chairman Eric Seddy Kutortse said the solar photovoltaic project, located on 140 acres at Yendi, reflects the group’s long term strategy to build a business that is both profitable and sustainable, while supporting Ghana’s transition toward cleaner energy.

The Yendi Solar PV project, located on about 140 acres of land, will be the first fully Ghanaian owned utility scale solar installation in the country and the second largest solar project after the 55MW Bui Solar plant. The plant now generates electricity for supply to the national grid, strengthening power generation capacity and contributing to the country’s energy security.

The 90 million dollar plant was constructed and funded by Messrs First Sky Construction Limited, a solely owned Ghanaian construction company on a Built Operate Basis. The project was executed on behalf of Bui Power Authority (BPA), which holds the power purchase agreement with the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

According to Mr Kutortse, the Yendi Solar PV plant is aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, particularly those relating to affordable and clean energy, decent work and economic growth, and climate action. He said the investment also supports the government’s broader agenda to accelerate the green energy transition and position Ghana as a regional leader in renewable energy development.

When fully operational, it is expected to create 300 additional jobs, providing opportunities particularly in the communities in the northern region. The project is expected to have a measurable economic impact, particularly in the Northern region, providing employment opportunities during construction and operation while supporting local economies.

The 59 million dollar facility, constructed under an Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Financing (EPC+F) agreement, will supply electricity directly to the national grid. Officials say the project aligns with Ghana’s target of achieving 10 percent renewable energy in its national energy mix by 2030.

Mr Kutortse said the project demonstrates growing confidence in Ghanaian entrepreneurship and ownership in sectors traditionally dominated by foreign capital, noting that local capacity can deliver infrastructure at scale when supported by the right policy environment. As the largest solar farm being undertaken by an indigenous company, it is important to note that all the experts on the project are Ghanaians, from the First Sky Limited and no foreigner is working on this project.

He also expressed appreciation for government’s Big Push infrastructure agenda, under which First Sky Construction had been selected as a delivery partner on national projects. According to him, the engagement reflects recognition of the company’s technical capacity and competence, while enabling workforce expansion, skills transfer and deeper Ghanaian participation in national development.

The First Sky Group, which has interests spanning energy, construction and infrastructure, completed the Yendi Solar PV project as part of BPA’s broader plan to develop 500 megawatts of solar capacity across Ghana. The company operates businesses including Serene Insurance, Volta Serene Hotel, Western Serene Atlantic Hotel, First Sky Commodities, First Sky Bitumen Processing, First Sky Energies, First Sky Construction and FREROL Rural Bank, collectively employing more than 6,000 people nationwide.

As Ghana balances rising power demand with climate and fiscal constraints, investments such as First Sky’s solar project are increasingly seen as critical to achieving a more resilient, diversified and sustainable energy future.