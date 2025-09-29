First Sky boss rallies support for GH¢15m SU campsite

The Executive Chairman of the First Sky Group, Eric Seddy Kutortse, has called on Christians and well-meaning Ghanaians to give generously towards the construction of a permanent Scripture Union (SU) campsite at Aburi-Pepawani in the Eastern Region.

He said the project represented an investment in eternity, stressing that the campsite would provide a safe, sustainable space to disciple young people at a time when they were faced with mounting pressures from social media, peer influence and materialism.

“This project is not just about buildings; it is about building lives. It is not just about raising money; it is about raising leaders. It is about ensuring that when we are gone, the Gospel will not fade,” he stated.

Speaking as Chairman at the SU Ghana Fundraising Dinner in Accra last Saturday, Mr Kutortse described the proposed 14-acre facility — which includes a 1,000-seater auditorium, dormitories, chalets, prayer gardens and sports fields — as a “necessity, not a luxury”, estimating the total cost at GH₵15 million.

Scripture Union Ghana, founded in 1890, is the nation’s largest autonomous evangelical Christian organisation, partnering with churches to share the Gospel with children, youth and families.

Its residential camps offer Bible studies, character talks, leadership training, sports, and practical life education.

The proposed permanent 14.2-acre Aburi campsite will offer affordable, uninterrupted ministry.

Experience

Recounting his own formative experience in Scripture Union as a student at Kpando Secondary School, Mr Kutortse credited the fellowship for shaping his faith, discipline and personal life, including meeting his wife.

“That is why (with) this vision of a permanent campsite at Aburi-Pepawani, I don’t see just brick and mortar.

I see myself because I know, somewhere in those dormitories, somewhere in that auditorium, somewhere on those prayer grounds, another young boy or girl will find what I found: faith that is unshakable, friendships that are enduring, a purpose that is eternal,” he said.

Citing the biblical example of Nehemiah, Mr Kutortse challenged guests to act immediately, saying: “The time to build is now. Long after we are gone, they will remember that a generation came together and said: we will arise, we will build, we will invest in eternity”.

While rallying support, he also urged the SU Board, management and fund trustees to uphold absolute transparency and honesty in the application of donations, emphasising that Ghanaians were generous but must not be taken for granted.

The Senior Pastor of The New Wine Temple of the International Central Gospel Church and Technical Director of the Springboard Road Show Foundation, Rev. Albert Ocran, shared how SU shaped his moral character and spiritual growth.

Speaking as the guest speaker, he recalled joining SU as a student and learning to apply biblical principles early in life.

Rev. Ocran described the planned Aburi-Pepawani Campsite Project as a life-changing initiative capable of transforming the nation’s youth.

He stressed that many young Ghanaians now looked to Christian fellowships such as SU as a moral compass, and urged support for the project to provide lasting guidance and to nurture future leaders with strong values.

“They need to be guided, trained in the ways of sound Christian doctrines and be helped over the challenges of life. And this campsite is an ideal place to help the youth find Christ and purpose in life,” he said.

The General Director of SU Ghana, Rev. Derek Koomson, lamented that limited venues were hindering the hosting of SU camps.

He added that current educational policies prevented the use of school facilities, stressing the urgent need to guide and mould today’s youth to become men and women of strong moral character in the future.