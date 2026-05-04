First Ships Clear Hormuz Under US Cover as Fighting Erupts

Two American-flagged merchant vessels completed the first successful transit of the Strait of Hormuz on Monday under US military protection, even as combat broke out between American forces and Iranian boats threatening to derail President Donald Trump’s Project Freedom initiative before it could gain momentum.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed the two vessels were “safely headed on their journey” after passing through the strait, with guided-missile destroyers operating in the Persian Gulf providing support. CENTCOM also confirmed that two US Navy destroyers separately transited the strait as part of the operation.

CENTCOM Commander Admiral Brad Cooper told reporters that US forces destroyed six Iranian small boats that were targeting vessels during the operation. He also said US forces intercepted Iranian cruise missiles and drones, and strongly advised Iranian forces to stay clear of the American military.

Cooper added that the rules of engagement for US forces in the region have been updated to allow strikes on immediate threats against ships crossing the strait, including Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) fast-attack boats and Iranian missile batteries.

Iran rejected the American account. Iranian state television said the country’s navy had fired cruise missiles, rockets and combat drones near US destroyers crossing the strait in what it described as a “warning shot,” while a senior Iranian military official denied that any Iranian boats had been sunk. Iran’s semi-official Fars news agency additionally claimed its forces struck a US Navy destroyer with two missiles near Jask, a claim CENTCOM flatly rejected, stating no US ships had been hit.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) separately condemned what it called Iranian aggression after Tehran fired two drones at a tanker affiliated with Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) in the strait. The UAE said it reserves the right to respond to violations of its sovereignty.

Despite the first successful transits, analysts cautioned that Project Freedom is unlikely to reopen the strait to mass commercial traffic in the short term. Mick Mulroy, a former US deputy assistant secretary of defense for the Middle East, estimated that around 20,000 crew members remain stranded on vessels in the waterway due to the dual blockades, and said shipping companies and insurers would need time to assess whether the route is safe enough to use.

Jonathan Ruhe, a fellow at the Jewish Institute for National Security of America (JINSA), warned that even a single mine or drone strike could lead to crew casualties and take a ship offline for months, making commercial operators deeply risk averse regardless of the military presence.

The strait has been effectively closed since late February when the US and Israel launched military operations against Iran. Before the conflict, nearly a quarter of the world’s seaborne oil trade and approximately 20 percent of global liquefied natural gas (LNG) transited the waterway daily.