First Husband Accuses J.Lo of Infidelity Drama

Jennifer Lopez’s first ex-husband has fired back at her recent claims about never feeling truly loved, alleging she was unfaithful during their brief marriage over 25 years ago.

Ojani Noa, who was married to Lopez from 1997 to 1998, responded to her appearance on The Howard Stern Show with a lengthy Instagram post on Friday, October 18, accusing the pop star of pulling the “victim card”. His comments came after Lopez told Howard Stern that her past partners weren’t capable of truly loving her.

The singer had said on the show that it wasn’t about her being unlovable, but rather that her exes weren’t capable of giving her the love she needed. That didn’t sit well with Noa, a Cuban actor who worked as a waiter when they first met in Miami during the mid-1990s.

In his Instagram statement, Noa wrote that the problem wasn’t him or her other ex-husbands. He pointed out that Lopez has been married four times and had numerous relationships in between. He claimed he was deeply in love with the Kiss of the Spider Woman star and moved out of state, leaving behind his job, family, and friends to support her rising career.

Noa alleged that Lopez “begged” him to keep their marriage intact to avoid bad press, but she chose career advancement over their relationship. He said he couldn’t continue dealing with what he described as constant lying, which ultimately led him to file for divorce.

The 11-month marriage took place during a pivotal moment in Lopez’s career. She filed for divorce in January 1998, less than a year after their wedding. The split became messy when Lopez later took legal action to prevent Noa from releasing private honeymoon footage and writing a tell-all book about their relationship.

Lopez was speculated to be romantically linked with Sean “Diddy” Combs around the time her marriage was deteriorating, and Noa has hinted that this may have contributed to their breakup. She went on to date Combs from 1999 to 2001.

In his Instagram post, Noa urged Lopez to tell the truth for once and called her “the problem.” He ended by saying she should be embarrassed and ashamed of herself.

Lopez, who recently divorced Ben Affleck in 2024 after two years of marriage, hasn’t publicly responded to Noa’s accusations. On The Howard Stern Show, she described her recent divorce as the best thing she’s been through and credited Affleck with helping her land the lead role in her latest film.

The public exchange highlights how celebrity relationships continue to echo decades later. Whether Noa’s allegations hold any truth or whether they’re simply the bitter remnants of a failed marriage remains unclear. What’s certain is that Lopez’s comments about feeling unloved touched a nerve with at least one person from her past who believes he gave her everything he had.