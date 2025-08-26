First Fund Investors Threaten Street Protests Over GH¢170m Locked Funds

Over 20,000 investors in the defunct First Fund are preparing street demonstrations if regulators fail to release their locked savings within two weeks, escalating a six-year dispute that has left GH¢170 million trapped in the collapsed investment scheme.

The Securities and Exchange Commission revoked First Banc Financial Services’ license in 2019, but investors say they have received nothing despite promises from three successive fund managers appointed to wind down operations.

The regulator initially assigned TTL to handle the fund’s liquidation, but no disbursements were made. OctaneDC followed with similar results. The current manager, SEM Capital Advisors, continues reconciling accounts while customers grow increasingly frustrated with the delays.

Johnny Kwabena Nketiah, who speaks for the aggrieved investors, questioned the whereabouts of funds clearly identified in previous reports. He pointed to a GH¢36 million commercial paper investment that remains unaccounted for despite detailed documentation from OctaneDC’s assessment.

“If you take a critical look at the report issued by OctaneDC, it clearly specifies where some of our funds were invested, and yet the board of First Fund cannot account for these funds,” Nketiah said. The missing commercial paper investment particularly concerns him, as such instruments typically involve clear institutional counterparties.

The investor group has exhausted formal channels, writing multiple letters to both SEC and the company board without meaningful response. Nketiah described their situation as desperate, with many customers needing access to life savings tied up in the scheme.

“Our customers need the money. Letters we have written to SEC and the Company Board have proven futile,” he told Citi Business News. “The only language they understand is demonstration. If nothing changes in two weeks, we will protest.”

The group plans to petition Finance Minister Cassiel Ato Forson while calling on President John Mahama’s government to consider a bailout. They expressed cautious optimism about new SEC leadership under board chair Dr. Adu Anane-Antwi, hoping fresh management might break the deadlock.

Some funds remain in active accounts according to investor claims, though the exact amounts and accessibility remain unclear. The prolonged uncertainty has deepened mistrust among customers who invested their savings expecting professional management and regulatory oversight.

The First Fund saga highlights ongoing challenges from Ghana’s financial sector cleanup, which saw dozens of investment firms lose their licenses between 2017 and 2019. While the exercise aimed to protect investors by removing weak operators, the slow resolution of collapsed schemes has created new problems.

Market analysts warn that prolonged disputes like First Fund could undermine confidence in Ghana’s capital markets. Without clear resolution mechanisms and transparent communication, investors may avoid formal investment channels, potentially stunting economic growth.

The threatened protests would mark a significant escalation in what has largely remained a regulatory and legal matter. Street demonstrations could pressure authorities to accelerate the fund’s resolution, though the complex financial reconciliation required may not lend itself to quick fixes.