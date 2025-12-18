First Atlantic Bank Completes Oversubscribed IPO Ahead of GSE Listing

First Atlantic Bank Public Limited Company (PLC) completed its Initial Public Offering (IPO) with oversubscription on December 4, 2025, signaling strong investor confidence ahead of its Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) listing.

The bank will officially list on the GSE on Friday, December 19, 2025, marking a significant milestone in its strategic development. The IPO attracted broad participation from institutional and retail investors, demonstrating market appetite for the financial institution’s shares.

The listing represents a strategic move to optimize capital structure, strengthen corporate governance, enhance regulatory compliance and provide access to long term capital. First Atlantic Bank aims to leverage its strengthened capital position to support business growth and deepen financial inclusion across Ghana.

The bank’s IPO success comes amid sustained profitability and balance sheet growth, supported by continued investment in digital banking infrastructure. Management has outlined plans to focus on operational excellence, regulatory compliance and customer centric product development to strengthen competitiveness in the banking sector.

First Atlantic Bank expressed gratitude to the Bank of Ghana, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), National Pensions Regulatory Authority (NPRA) and Ghana Stock Exchange for their support throughout the IPO process.

Looking ahead, the bank plans to pursue regional expansion while contributing to the development of Ghana’s capital markets. The institution remains committed to delivering sustainable returns to shareholders while maintaining its position as what it describes as the Global Bank out of Ghana.

The December 19 listing ceremony will bring together regulators, market operators, investors and key stakeholders in a formal celebration of the bank’s transition to a publicly traded company on the GSE.