First Atlantic Bank Begins Journey Toward Public Listing

First Atlantic Bank has officially commenced the process of becoming a publicly listed company (PLC), marking a significant milestone in the institution’s strategic growth trajectory.

Board Chairman Amarquaye Armah confirmed the development in a statement, describing the decision as timely and aligned with the bank’s broader vision. He stated that the commencement of the journey toward becoming a publicly listed institution is a bold and strategic step for the bank, reinforcing its commitment to strong governance, sustainable value creation, and the pursuit of growth opportunities that will benefit customers, shareholders, and communities.

The move comes at a time when Ghana’s financial sector continues to push for greater transparency, capital strengthening, and improved investor confidence following years of sector reforms. Analysts say listing on the Ghana Stock Exchange requires strict compliance and reporting standards, a transition that could position the bank more competitively.

The bank reaffirmed its commitment to innovation and financial inclusion, noting that becoming a publicly listed company forms part of a broader plan to contribute more meaningfully to Ghana’s economic development. According to the statement, First Atlantic Bank remains focused on maintaining its identity as a refreshingly different institution while expanding opportunities for public participation through shareholding.

First Atlantic Bank says it will provide regular updates as the process unfolds in the coming weeks, encouraging customers, investors, and the general public to follow its official communication channels for verified information. The bank has pledged to highlight key milestones as the listing process advances.

First Atlantic Bank operates as a universal bank licensed by the Bank of Ghana. Originally founded as a merchant bank in 1995, the institution received universal bank status in 2011 with an expanded product portfolio. The bank merged with Energy Bank Ghana in December 2018 to meet new capital guidelines mandated by the Bank of Ghana.

The institution offers distinctive services in retail, corporate and institutional banking, as well as private banking and electronic banking. First Atlantic Bank maintains branches across all regions of Ghana and has won several awards recognizing excellence in customer care, trade finance and corporate banking.

The transition to a publicly listed company will subject the bank to enhanced regulatory scrutiny and disclosure requirements while potentially opening new avenues for capital raising and expansion. The listing process typically involves financial audits, regulatory approvals, and the preparation of prospectus documents for potential investors.