Firefighters Save Neighboring Homes After Aboabo Extension Blaze

Prompt action by the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) contained a major fire at Aboabo Extension in Kumasi on Friday morning, preventing flames from reaching nearby permanent structures after 107 makeshift wooden homes burned down.

The fire broke out near Mighty Royal International School around 9:55 a.m., engulfing structures occupied by more than 100 squatters. Residents grabbed buckets and formed water chains in the early moments, trying to slow the spread before professional help arrived.

Two fire pumps responded from the Manhyia and Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) stations. The Manhyia crew reached the scene first and began battling the flames immediately. KNUST reinforcements arrived shortly after, helping crews gain control by 10:21 a.m. The last embers were extinguished seven minutes later.

According to DO II Peter Addai, the Ashanti Regional Public Relations Officer for GNFS, firefighters successfully confined the blaze to roughly a quarter hectare. This prevented the fire from jumping to adjacent homes and facilities in the densely populated area. All 107 wooden structures and their contents were destroyed.

No injuries or deaths occurred during the incident. The tight clustering of wooden dwellings in the squatter settlement created significant risk for rapid fire spread, making the outcome particularly fortunate given the circumstances.

Authorities have launched an investigation to determine what sparked the blaze. The cause remains unknown at this time.

Fire incidents in informal settlements pose recurring challenges for emergency responders due to narrow access routes, limited water sources, and the combustible nature of construction materials. Friday’s operation highlighted both the vulnerability of such communities and the importance of rapid response capabilities.

The affected residents now face the task of rebuilding their lives after losing their homes and possessions. No information has been released about temporary shelter arrangements or assistance programs for those displaced by the fire.