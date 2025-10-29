Firefighters Prevent Major Disaster at Agya Herbal Blaze

The Ghana National Fire Service prevented a fire at Agya Herbal from becoming a major disaster this afternoon, protecting adjacent multi-story buildings with no casualties reported.

Firefighters from the Amasaman station responded to a distress call received at 3:00 PM and arrived at the scene within 15 minutes, according to an official GNFS report.

The crew brought the blaze under control by 4:09 PM and achieved full extinguishment by 4:40 PM. Their strategic operation successfully shielded neighboring storey buildings from the flames, preventing what could have been extensive property damage.

“Through their concerted efforts, the crew managed to bring the blaze under control,” the GNFS stated in its report.

Some personal belongings inside the Agya Herbal premises were partially burnt during the incident. However, the service confirmed that no injuries or deaths occurred.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the GNFS. Officials have not yet released details about what may have sparked the afternoon blaze or the extent of damage to items inside the building.

The successful operation highlights the importance of rapid emergency response in preventing small fires from escalating into major disasters in densely populated areas.