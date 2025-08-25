Firefighters contain blaze at Lakeside Estate apartment block

Firefighters extinguished a blaze at a two-storey residential building in Accra’s Lakeside Estate on Wednesday afternoon, with preliminary investigations pointing to an electrical fault as the likely cause.

The Ghana National Fire Service received reports of the fire around 3:50 p.m. at a six-bedroom house near Divine International School. Flames quickly spread across the upper floor, prompting an immediate response from the Adenta Fire Station.

Thick smoke billowed from the building as crews battled the spreading fire. The intensity of the blaze forced officials to call for backup from the Madina Fire Station to prevent the flames from reaching the ground floor or neighboring properties.

Firefighters successfully contained the fire by 5:25 p.m., limiting structural damage to one bedroom that was severely affected by the flames. No injuries or fatalities occurred during the incident, according to fire service officials.

The fire service’s preliminary assessment suggests a faulty electrical socket triggered the blaze. A full investigation into the exact cause is expected to follow standard procedures for residential fires.

Lakeside Estate residents gathered to watch as emergency crews worked to control the situation. The quick response from two fire stations prevented what could have been more extensive property damage in the densely populated residential area.

The incident highlights ongoing concerns about electrical safety in Accra’s residential buildings. Fire officials regularly advise homeowners to conduct regular electrical inspections and replace aging wiring systems.

Wednesday’s fire marks another residential blaze in Ghana’s capital, where electrical faults frequently cause property fires during the dry season. The fire service has not yet released damage estimates for the affected property.