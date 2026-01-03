Firefighters Battle Blaze at Kwame Nkrumah Interchange

Firefighters successfully contained a blaze that destroyed multiple shops at the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange in Accra on the evening of January 2, 2026. The interchange, commonly referred to as Circle, became the scene of intense firefighting efforts as personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) responded to the emergency.

The fire reportedly ignited during the evening hours, though officials have not yet disclosed the cause of the outbreak. Witnesses at the scene described flames engulfing several commercial structures within the busy transport and commercial hub.

GNFS crews arrived promptly and worked to bring the situation under control, preventing the flames from spreading to adjacent properties. The extent of damage to the affected shops remains unclear, and no information about casualties or injuries has been released at this time.

Circle serves as one of Accra’s most congested commercial centers, hosting numerous small businesses, street vendors, and transport operators. Any significant fire incident at the location typically disrupts daily activities for thousands of residents and commuters who pass through the area.

Authorities are expected to investigate the circumstances surrounding the fire’s origin. Property owners and affected traders will likely await assessments of the damage before determining their next steps toward recovery and rebuilding.