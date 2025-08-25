Fire service opens hospital-grade clinic in Sunyani after four-year construction

Ghana National Fire Service has unveiled a comprehensive healthcare facility at its Sunyani Municipal station, providing medical services for emergency personnel and local residents following completion of the four-year project.

The Bono Regional clinic features ultrasound equipment, laboratory services, physiotherapy units and inpatient wards alongside specialized departments for maternal care and general consultation. Digital record systems replace traditional paper-based administration to streamline patient management.

Acting Chief Fire Officer Daniella Mawusi Ntow Sarpong highlighted occupational health risks facing firefighters during the commissioning ceremony. Officers regularly encounter smoke inhalation, extreme heat exposure and physical trauma while responding to emergencies across the region.

“This facility represents our commitment to personnel who risk their lives protecting others,” Ntow Sarpong stated. “It addresses health challenges specific to our profession while serving the broader Sunyani community.”

Qatar Charity Organization partnered with the fire service to fund construction and equip the facility to international healthcare standards. The collaboration enabled installation of modern diagnostic equipment typically found in major hospitals rather than basic clinic settings.

Bono Regional Fire Commander Cecil Addo described the facility as transformational for emergency response operations. The upgraded medical capability allows immediate treatment of injured officers without transporting them to distant hospitals during critical incidents.

“We now have a fully functional hospital that will dramatically improve health outcomes for our personnel and local residents,” Addo explained during the opening ceremony.

Regional Minister Joseph Addae Akwaboa praised the fire service for prioritizing workforce welfare while promising continued government support. He acknowledged broader operational challenges facing the emergency service beyond healthcare needs.

The clinic includes pharmacy services, counseling rooms and nursing stations designed to handle both routine medical care and emergency treatment. Staff quarters enable round-the-clock operation for urgent cases requiring immediate attention.

Fire service leadership views the project as part of expanding welfare initiatives aimed at attracting and retaining qualified personnel. Emergency services across Ghana face staffing challenges partly due to dangerous working conditions and limited benefits.

The facility serves residents throughout Sunyani Municipality, addressing healthcare gaps in areas with limited access to quality medical services. Community members can access diagnostic testing, maternal care and general medical consultation previously unavailable locally.

Construction delays stretched the original timeline as organizers worked to secure funding and specialized medical equipment. The Qatar partnership proved crucial in obtaining international-standard diagnostic tools and treatment facilities.

The opening marks the first hospital-grade facility operated directly by Ghana’s fire service, potentially serving as a model for similar projects in other regions with significant emergency response operations.