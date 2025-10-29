Fire Service Investigates Roman Ridge Building Collapse

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) is investigating the collapse of a three-storey building under construction at Roman Ridge Engineering Centre that injured 14 workers on Tuesday.

The structure, reportedly being developed by Fabrico Builders, is located between a 10-storey apartment building and the Ghana Institute of Engineering in Accra. The GNFS received a distress call at 12:18 p.m. and dispatched a rescue team from its National Headquarters, led by Assistant Divisional Officer II Ankrah, who arrived at the site at 12:29 p.m.

All 14 affected persons, described as male construction workers, had already been rescued before the fire service arrived. They were transported to 37 Military Hospital and Ridge Hospital for emergency medical care.

“All 14 affected persons, all male construction workers, had already been rescued,” the GNFS stated in an official communication.

Eyewitnesses reported that the injured workers sustained varying degrees of injuries. No deaths have been recorded from the incident.

The cause of the collapse remains under investigation, with a technical team deployed to assess whether the project met structural and safety standards. Authorities have ordered the site manager to suspend all construction activities pending the outcome of the probe.

The GNFS Public Relations Directorate assured in a statement that further updates will be provided as more information becomes available. The incident raises fresh concerns about construction safety standards and regulatory oversight in Ghana’s building industry, particularly for multi-storey developments in residential areas.