Fire Destroys Over 100 Stores at Kasoa New Market

A massive fire outbreak left traders at the Kasoa New Market in despair after a relentless inferno tore through the commercial hub on Sunday afternoon, January 4, 2026, destroying over 100 mini-stores and causing property damage worth millions of Ghana cedis.

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) received a distress call at 4:50pm, with the first fire tender from Kasoa Fire Station arriving eight minutes later to find the blaze already at an advanced stage. The intensity of the flames forced the service to execute a rare cross-regional mobilisation, deploying eight fire engines in total: six from the Greater Accra Region and two from the Central Region.

Reinforcements were called in from Weija, Anyaa, Dansoman, Industrial Area, Flagstaff House, Madina, and Swedru fire stations to support the Kasoa unit. Firefighters managed to confine the fire at 6:52pm, brought it under control at 7:52pm, and fully extinguished it by 10:00pm after a gruelling five-hour battle.

Several metallic shops and wooden stalls were destroyed, along with food items including maize, beans, shea butter, spices, and other merchandise. Despite the scale of the disaster, Nash Nyande, Municipal Director for the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), confirmed that no casualties were recorded.

Greater Accra Regional Fire Commander, Assistant Chief Fire Officer (ACFO) II Rashid Kwame Nisawu, praised the swift response that prevented further devastation. Nyande also commended local youth who joined hands with the fire service, forming human chains to help salvage items and guide hoses.

“Our team will assess the damage and provide support to those affected,” Nyande stated, noting that his office is currently registering displaced traders to coordinate relief efforts. Thousands of stalls were salvaged thanks to the rapid intervention.

Fire tenders from Kasoa and Swedru have been left on standby to prevent any possible re-ignition, while investigations into the cause of the fire remain ongoing. The cause of the outbreak has not yet been determined, and authorities continue to assess the full extent of financial losses.

The Kasoa New Market fire marks the second major commercial blaze in the Greater Accra Region within days, following a fire outbreak at Kwame Nkrumah Circle earlier in the week. The frequency of market fires has renewed concerns about fire safety measures and emergency preparedness at commercial centers across the country.