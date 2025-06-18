Fire Contained at Korle Bu Medical School Laboratory Complex

Firefighters successfully contained an overnight blaze at Korle Bu Medical School’s laboratory facilities, preventing damage to adjacent critical healthcare structures.

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) responded within minutes to the 23:50 GMT alarm on Tuesday, deploying crews from four stations to battle flames engulfing administrative and storage areas of the Medical Laboratory building.

The coordinated response preserved nearby facilities including the Allied Sciences Building and Diabetic Centre, with no injuries reported. GNFS crews maintained operations until 04:10 Wednesday to fully extinguish the fire and conduct preventive overhauling. While the laboratory’s accounts, stores, and archives sections sustained damage, investigators have yet to determine the blaze’s origin.

This incident marks the latest in a series of fire emergencies at Ghanaian health institutions, renewing calls for enhanced electrical safety audits and emergency preparedness in medical facilities. The GNFS commended its personnel for preventing what could have been a catastrophic loss at the nation’s premier medical training institution.