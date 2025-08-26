Fintech women push for bigger role at central bank

Ghana’s women fintech leaders walked into the Bank of Ghana last Friday with a clear message: the digital finance revolution needs more female voices at the top.

Technology entrepreneur Ethel Cofie led the delegation to meet Second Deputy Governor Matilda Asante-Asiedu. The group, drawn from the Ghana Fintech and Payments Association, came armed with specific proposals to boost women’s participation in the country’s booming digital finance sector.

Cofie congratulated Asante-Asiedu on her appointment before getting down to business. She outlined plans for gender-focused licensing frameworks and structured mentorship programmes. The delegation also pushed for pilot projects to help women-led small businesses go digital.

The proposals weren’t just about inclusion for its own sake. Cofie argued that closing structural gaps limiting women’s advancement could accelerate growth across the entire fintech industry.

The central bank official showed she was listening. Asante-Asiedu highlighted recent directives requiring financial institutions to design products specifically for women entrepreneurs. Banks now must also report gender-disaggregated data, giving regulators better insight into who’s actually accessing financial services.

She pointed to the Bank of Ghana’s partnership with the African Development Bank’s women-focused lending initiative. The collaboration aims to expand female access to credit through the Affirmative Finance for Women in Africa programme.

Rural areas haven’t been forgotten either. The deputy governor mentioned ongoing financial literacy campaigns targeting women in remote communities. She also highlighted the offline e-Cedi feature, designed to work even without internet connectivity.

The meeting wasn’t just a courtesy call. Both sides agreed to establish closer working relationships between regulators and industry players. Plans emerged for a joint working group and an annual Women’s Financial Inclusion Report.

For Cofie, who has built a career championing digital transformation, the meeting represented progress on a personal mission. She’s long argued that Ghana’s fintech boom won’t reach its full potential without equal female participation.

“Our goal is to ensure that women are not only included in Ghana’s financial sector but are empowered to lead and innovate within it,” Cofie said after the meeting. “When women thrive in fintech, the entire economy benefits.”

The delegation’s visit comes as Ghana’s fintech sector experiences rapid growth. Mobile money usage has exploded, digital lending platforms have emerged, and cryptocurrency trading has gained traction despite regulatory concerns.

Yet women remain underrepresented in leadership roles across the industry. The gap is particularly pronounced in technical roles and senior management positions at fintech companies.

The Bank of Ghana’s willingness to engage directly with women’s groups suggests recognition that this imbalance needs addressing. Whether the proposed working group translates into concrete policy changes remains to be seen.