Fintech Remittance Surge Undermining Cedi Stability, Warns Leading Economist

Ghana’s rapidly expanding fintech remittance sector is inadvertently weakening the cedi through structural changes that prevent foreign currency reserves from stabilizing exchange rates, according to a prominent economist.

Professor William Baah-Boateng, Vice Chancellor of Methodist University Ghana, argues that the migration from traditional banking channels to fintech platforms has fundamentally altered how remittance inflows impact currency markets, creating additional downward pressure on the cedi.

The economist contrasts current fintech operations with historical remittance systems, where money transfer services like Western Union partnered directly with local banks such as Agricultural Development Bank. These arrangements allowed banks to maintain dollar reserves with overseas partner institutions, creating natural buffers for exchange rate management.

“Previously, when transfers came through Western Union via ADB, the bank maintained reserves with partner institutions abroad. This meant ADB effectively held those dollars, providing stability,” Baah-Boateng explained, describing how the old system supported currency equilibrium.

Modern fintech companies operate differently, immediately auctioning foreign currency proceeds to the highest-bidding local banks rather than building reserve positions. This auction mechanism creates competitive bidding that drives exchange rates upward as banks compete for limited dollar supply.

“Fintech firms auction foreign currency to banks offering the highest rates, which pushes the exchange rate higher,” he noted, highlighting how this process contributes to cedi depreciation despite increased remittance volumes.

The warning comes amid broader currency stability discussions. Recent Bank of Ghana data shows remittances reached $6.65 billion in 2024, nearly quadrupling foreign direct investment levels, yet the cedi continues facing pressure despite these substantial inflows.

President John Dramani Mahama recently addressed currency volatility concerns during a September 10 media engagement, projecting that cedi depreciation should stabilize within 5 percent annually going forward. The President acknowledged aggressive Bank of Ghana interventions in early 2024 when the currency depreciated nearly 25 percent.

Baah-Boateng’s analysis reinforces growing concerns about unintended consequences from Ghana’s fintech revolution. While digital money transfer platforms have improved accessibility and reduced costs for millions of Ghanaians receiving remittances, they may simultaneously undermine macroeconomic stability through fragmented foreign exchange management.

The economist emphasizes that deliberate policy interventions are necessary to ensure remittance inflows strengthen rather than weaken the cedi. He suggests addressing this structural shift will be crucial for maintaining exchange rate stability while preserving the benefits of financial technology innovation.

Ghana’s central bank has recently intensified oversight of fintech remittance activities, citing multiple breaches of updated guidelines for inward remittance services by payment providers. This enforcement action suggests authorities recognize the need for stronger regulatory frameworks governing digital currency flows.

The debate highlights tensions between financial innovation and monetary stability as Ghana navigates its rapidly evolving digital payments landscape. With remittances representing a critical economic lifeline for millions of households, policymakers face complex challenges balancing accessibility, efficiency, and currency stability.

Baah-Boateng’s concerns reflect broader questions about how developing economies should regulate fintech growth to maximize benefits while minimizing unintended macroeconomic consequences.