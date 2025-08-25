FinTech Broker XS.com Takes Top Research Award at Mumbai Trading Expo

Global multi-asset brokerage XS.com secured the “Best Market Research” award at Money Expo India 2025, recognizing the firm’s analytical capabilities in the competitive financial technology sector.

The award ceremony took place during the two-day expo held at Mumbai’s Jio World Convention Centre, where fintech professionals and industry leaders gathered to showcase innovations in online trading and financial services.

XS.com’s recognition highlights its market analysis division, which provides data-driven research and trading insights to retail and institutional clients across global markets. The company has built its reputation on delivering timely market commentary and comprehensive research reports.

Ahmed Negm, XS.com’s Head of Market Research for the MENA region, said the award validates the company’s commitment to supporting informed trading decisions. He emphasized the team’s focus on providing market perspectives that help traders navigate complex financial landscapes.

“This recognition reinforces our mission to provide traders with market perspectives and comprehensive research that support informed trading decisions,” Negm stated. “We’re excited to continue building strong relationships within the Indian trading community.”

The Australian-founded brokerage has expanded significantly since its 2010 establishment, obtaining licenses across multiple jurisdictions and establishing offices globally. The company serves traders and institutional investors through advanced trading technology and deep liquidity access.

Michael Xuan, Executive Director at event organizer HQMENA, praised XS.com’s research depth and accessibility. He noted that the award reflects the brokerage’s focus on equipping traders with decision-support tools.

Money Expo India 2025 featured demonstrations of trading platforms, market analysis tools, and educational programs designed for both novice and experienced traders. XS.com’s exhibition showcased real-time data capabilities and expert-driven market insights.

The recognition adds to XS.com’s recent international awards for innovation and client services in the competitive online trading industry. The company continues investing in research capabilities, multilingual support, and trader education programs.

XS.com operates as a multi-asset broker providing access to various financial instruments including forex, commodities, indices, and cryptocurrencies. The platform combines institutional-grade infrastructure with user-friendly interfaces for retail clients.

The Indian market represents a key expansion target for international brokerages as retail trading participation grows across the region. Regulatory developments and increasing financial literacy have created opportunities for sophisticated trading platforms.

HQMENA, the expo organizer, specializes in facilitating cross-border business connections and market expansion initiatives across the Middle East, North Africa, and Asia regions. The organization hosts conferences and trade missions promoting economic cooperation.

The award ceremony concluded Money Expo India 2025’s focus on technological advancement in financial services and the growing importance of quality market research in trading success.