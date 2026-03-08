Fingerprint IDs for Exams Urged After UCC Student’s Death

Education think tank Africa Education Watch has called on Ghanaian universities to replace student identity cards with fingerprint verification for examinations, following the death of a University of Cape Coast (UCC) student who was turned away from an exam hall and died in an accident while rushing to retrieve his card.

Executive Director Kofi Asare made the proposal in response to the March 5, 2026 death of Kweku Mensah, a Level 200 Bachelor of Commerce student who was denied entry into his examination without his student identity card despite classmates being present who could vouch for his identity. Mensah boarded a motorcycle to return to Oguaa Hall and retrieve the card but was fatally struck by an Ayalolo bus along the stretch between the Amissah-Arthur Language Centre and the Sandwich Lecture Theatre on campus.

“In memory of UCC’s Kweku Mensah, who died chasing his ID card for an exam, all tertiary exam halls must use fingerprint IDs,” Asare wrote on social media.

The UCC Students’ Representative Council President confirmed separately that the university was in fact mourning the loss of two students during the same period, not one.

The incident has reignited a debate about examination identity policies at Ghanaian universities, with students across the country sharing accounts of being turned away from exam halls or penalised for not carrying physical cards despite being known to lecturers and invigilators. Responses online have been divided, with some arguing that identity verification is a non-negotiable academic requirement while others say rigid enforcement without common-sense alternatives directly endangers student welfare.

Biometric fingerprint systems are already in use in Ghana’s basic and secondary education sectors for the Free Senior High School (FSHS) Programme and in some public sector payroll applications, suggesting the technology infrastructure exists to extend the approach to tertiary examinations.

UCC has reported the incident to the campus police and the Motor Transport and Traffic Department (MTTD) for investigation.