Financial Stability Council Unveils Major Sector Reforms for 2026

The Financial Stability Council (FSC) has wrapped up its final meeting for 2025 with a raft of reform measures aimed at strengthening the resilience, transparency and long term stability of Ghana’s financial sector. At its 25th high level meeting in Accra, the Council agreed on a series of interventions designed to safeguard financial stability, boost investor confidence and enhance regulatory oversight across the financial system.

A major focus of the discussions was the capital market. The Council discussed and agreed on modalities to encourage the listing of banks on the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE). This is intended to promote transparency, market discipline and financial stability while deepening the capital market on the back of renewed confidence, according to a statement released by the Bank of Ghana (BoG).

The FSC also finalized a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) to begin the collection of comprehensive real estate market data from 2026. The initiative is intended to support the monitoring of property price movements and help regulators identify and manage systemic risks within the real estate sector. The project would pave way for the assessment of price and risk dynamics in the real estate sector.

In response to the recently passed Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASP) Act, the Council directed the development of a detailed risk matrix to track activities within the virtual asset ecosystem and ensure that emerging risks are identified and mitigated early. Following the passage of the VASP law, the FSC recognized the need to develop a risk matrix for monitoring the VASP framework to ensure regulations address key risks emanating from the virtual assets landscape.

Consumer protection and competition in financial services also featured prominently. The FSC underscored the importance of safeguarding and protecting consumer rights in the financial sector. The Council tasked its Technical Committee to review international best practices and collaborate with relevant state agencies to strengthen safeguards for users of financial services.

The Council received updates on work towards a supervisory framework for financial conglomerates, noting that the reporting mechanism required for its implementation is close to completion. The draft Supervisory Framework for Financial Conglomerates has been under development to address regulatory gaps that became apparent during the 2017 to 2019 financial sector cleanup exercise.

With Ghana preparing for a mutual evaluation by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) in early 2026, the FSC stressed the importance of broad stakeholder sensitization to ensure a successful assessment and protect the country’s reputation within the global financial system. The Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) is leading preparations for the upcoming FATF mutual evaluation. The Council emphasized the importance of a successful assessment, as it remains critical for maintaining Ghana’s credibility in the global financial system.

The Council acknowledged the need to sensitize regulators, financial sector regulated institutions, and all other relevant stakeholders on the evaluation requirements. FATF evaluations assess a country’s effectiveness in combating money laundering, terrorist financing, and proliferation financing, with results influencing international investment flows and correspondent banking relationships.

Reaffirming its commitment to proactive risk management and coordinated regulation, the Council said it would continue to pursue strategic market development initiatives to sustain financial stability. The Council also remains committed to safeguarding financial stability and promoting confidence in Ghana’s financial markets, according to the Bank of Ghana statement.

The Financial Stability Council was established in 2018 to promote the stability and resilience of Ghana’s financial system through coordinated regulation and systemic risk management. It is chaired by the Governor of the Bank of Ghana and includes the heads of key financial sector regulatory institutions. The establishment followed the 2017 to 2019 financial sector reforms which exposed the need for greater coordination between regulators.

The Council’s membership comprises Dr. Johnson Pandit Asiama, Governor of the Bank of Ghana who serves as chairman, Hon. Dr. Cassiel Ato Baah Forson, Minister for Finance, Mr. Paul Ababio, Director General of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Mr. Michael Kofi Andoh, Commissioner of the National Insurance Commission (NIC), Mr. Christopher Boadi Mensah, Chief Executive Officer of the National Pensions Regulatory Authority (NPRA), and Mr. Galahad Alex Andoh, Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Deposit Protection Corporation (GDPC).

The FSC operates through three distinct pillars managed by Working Groups. Working Group 1 handles coordination of regulation and supervision at the micro level, Working Group 2 focuses on evaluation and mitigation of financial stability risks at the macro level, while Working Group 3 manages crisis preparedness. The Technical Committee, which guides the working groups, includes representatives from all member institutions.

The push for banks to list on the Ghana Stock Exchange represents a significant policy shift aimed at improving corporate governance and market transparency. Industry executives have expressed cautious optimism that new legislative and structural reforms will help modernize the market and secure long term stability. Managing Director of the Ghana Stock Exchange, Abena Amoah, has stressed the urgency of updating the Securities Industry Act, a framework that has governed the market since 2016.

The real estate data collection initiative addresses a significant gap in Ghana’s financial stability monitoring infrastructure. Real estate markets play a crucial role in financial stability globally, with property price bubbles and crashes often triggering or amplifying financial crises. The lack of comprehensive, reliable real estate market data has long hindered regulators’ ability to assess systemic risks in this sector.

The Virtual Asset Service Providers Act was passed to establish a clear regulatory framework for virtual asset services, including cryptocurrencies, digital fiat currencies, tokens, and blockchain based financial instruments. The law empowers the Bank of Ghana and the Securities and Exchange Commission to oversee virtual asset activities, mitigate risks associated with financial crimes, and promote responsible innovation.

Ghana’s financial sector has shown remarkable resilience following the comprehensive reforms undertaken between 2017 and 2019. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) noted in its Fifth Review of Ghana’s Extended Credit Facility (ECF) programme that authorities have made progress in bolstering financial stability by continuing to implement banks’ recapitalization plans and initiating the recapitalization of key state owned banks.

The IMF also commended efforts to close gaps in the crisis management and resolution framework and pursue a multi pronged approach to reduce non performing loans. Important progress has been made to strengthen Ghana’s governance and public sector efficiency in line with the recently published Governance Diagnostic Assessment report.

Looking ahead, the Council’s reform agenda aligns with Ghana’s broader economic stabilization efforts under the IMF supported programme. The Bank of Ghana has successfully brought inflation within its target range and rebuilt international reserve buffers while cautiously easing the monetary policy stance. These gains reflect the authorities’ strong program ownership, favorable external developments, and improved investor confidence.

The FSC’s work in 2026 will be critical as Ghana transitions from crisis stabilization toward sustainable growth. The Council’s focus on market development, consumer protection, and regulatory coordination positions the financial sector to support the broader economy’s recovery and expansion goals.