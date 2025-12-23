Financial Expert Warns Against December Overspending As January Blues Loom

A chartered banker has urged Ghanaians to exercise financial discipline during the festive season to avoid the harsh economic reality that typically follows in January. Patrick Baah Abankwa, a financial literacy coach, says the month’s notorious reputation stems from poor spending habits in December rather than any fault of the calendar itself.

In many Ghanaian households, offices, and WhatsApp groups, jokes about January lasting 90 days instead of 31 have become an annual tradition. Behind the humour lies a painful reality for many who find their pockets empty, debts mounting, and school fees due while the next payday remains distant.

Speaking with The High Street Journal, Abankwa explained that December’s unique character creates the perfect storm for financial indiscipline. The month brings extended holidays from around 24 December to early January, widespread retail discounts, end of year bonuses, and countless social obligations including weddings, funerals, beach trips, and family reunions.

Most shops and Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) retailers roll out Christmas promotions with price cuts ranging from 10 percent to 70 percent. When combined with Black Friday sales, the temptation becomes nearly impossible to resist for many consumers.

However, Abankwa warns that reduced prices do not automatically translate to smart spending. Many Ghanaians confuse discounts with genuine savings and embark on shopping sprees simply because prices appear lower. This leads to what he describes as the trap of overbuying.

One common mistake involves purchasing items solely because they carry discount tags. Shoppers enter malls without plans and emerge with products they never intended to buy. Many of these items end up unused, forgotten in cupboards, or spoiled. People buy things they would never consider at full price, with the discount itself becoming the justification for purchase rather than actual need.

The early arrival of December salaries, often accompanied by bonuses, exacerbates the problem. Many workers treat this extra money as free cash meant to be exhausted on entertainment and impulse purchases. By mid January, reality strikes when rent, utilities, transport costs, and school fees return but the money has vanished. Some people resort to borrowing, asking friends for help, or even selling personal belongings just to survive.

Abankwa emphasizes this cycle remains entirely avoidable with simple discipline. He cautions against the mindset that allows people to save diligently from January to November only to destroy everything in December chasing bonanzas and clearance sales.

Beyond empty wallets, a financially stressful January brings serious emotional and health consequences. Financial pressure can trigger anxiety, depression, sleepless nights, and strained relationships. Some individuals develop unhealthy coping mechanisms including substance abuse, which over time can escalate into serious health problems.

Abankwa recounted how people waste money on unplanned purchases and supposedly fun programs, only to face harsh reality in mid January. Some even sell their belongings to make ends meet. If not managed properly, financial challenges can cause depression, anxiety, weight loss, strained relationships, and insomnia. When these consequences go unmanaged, they can lead to substance abuse and ultimately heart disease.

To avoid turning January into a 90 day financial marathon, Abankwa recommends several practical steps. First, focus on buying needs rather than wants, recognizing that festive enjoyment does not require purchasing everything that catches the eye. Limit impulse purchases and stick to essentials.

He suggests applying the 50/30/20 rule even in December, allocating 50 percent of income to needs, 30 percent to wants, and saving or investing at least 20 percent. Planning ahead for fun activities remains important, but only after considering what January will demand financially. Parents with school going children should especially factor in fees and supplies before spending freely.

Abankwa admits December should be fun filled, restful, and memorable. No one advocates skipping celebrations or staying home while others enjoy themselves. The key lies in balance and avoiding the destruction of 11 months of financial discipline in a single month of excessive spending.

With proper planning and restraint, January can remain what it truly is on the calendar: just 31 days, not a financial nightmare stretched to 90.