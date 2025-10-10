Financial Advisor Warns US Debt Crisis Looms Beyond Shutdown Drama

A prominent financial advisory executive has warned that investor complacency about the ongoing US government shutdown masks far more serious concerns about America’s ballooning national debt, which now exceeds USD 37.9 trillion.

Nigel Green, CEO of deVere Group, a global financial advisory firm, said Thursday that markets are dangerously underestimating fiscal risks as the shutdown extends into its second week with no resolution in sight. The Senate adjourned Thursday without breaking the stalemate between Republicans and Democrats over funding legislation.

The federal government shut down at 12:01 a.m. EDT on October 1, 2025, after Congress failed to pass appropriations bills. Multiple Senate votes on funding measures have failed, with the most recent falling short in a 54 to 45 vote, leaving hundreds of thousands of federal workers facing missed paychecks and essential services disrupted.

However, Green argued that the shutdown itself represents a symptom of deeper dysfunction. “The market’s indifference to the shutdown reflects a broader and more troubling complacency about the United States’ fiscal position,” he stated in a release issued Thursday.

The national debt stood at USD 37.89 trillion as of October 8, according to Treasury Department data, with interest payments projected to exceed one trillion dollars annually. The average interest rate on outstanding federal debt has more than doubled from 1.556 percent in January 2022 to 3.352 percent as of July 2025, dramatically increasing debt servicing costs.

“Every shutdown, every stalemate, every borrowing debate highlights that the US is living beyond its means,” Green noted. “Yet investors continue to act as though record equity highs and easy liquidity make the debt irrelevant. They don’t.”

Despite the fiscal deterioration, equity markets have remained resilient. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq have traded near record levels throughout 2025, even as bond yields have risen and fiscal conditions worsened. This disconnect between market performance and fiscal fundamentals concerns some analysts.

Green suggested that investor behavior reflects a decade of conditioning during the low interest rate era when central bank support made fiscal risks seem manageable. “That assumption is being tested,” he said. “Borrowing costs are rising, and global demand for US debt cannot be taken for granted.”

Over the next decade, interest payments will total USD 13.8 trillion, exceeding projected defense spending by USD 4.3 trillion, according to the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget. The shift of resources from productive investment to debt servicing represents a fundamental challenge to long-term economic growth.

Treasury auctions have shown signs of weakening demand in recent months, while foreign holdings of US debt have declined from peak levels. These developments suggest growing investor caution about America’s fiscal trajectory, though not yet a crisis of confidence.

The current shutdown has disrupted services including air traffic control, national parks, and nutrition assistance programs. Federal unions are pushing Congress to resolve the impasse as troops prepare to go without paychecks and flight delays affect travelers nationwide.

However, Green argued that focusing on immediate shutdown impacts misses the larger story. “The failure to address the debt problem undermines the very thing investors rely on most: trust,” he said. “You can’t have sustained economic leadership when your balance sheet is this distorted.”

The political stalemate reflects deeper divisions over fiscal policy. Republicans have pushed for spending cuts and rejected Democratic proposals, while Democrats oppose Republican funding measures they view as inadequate or containing unacceptable policy provisions. Neither side has demonstrated willingness to compromise on a path forward.

Whether Green’s warnings about debt sustainability will prove prescient or alarmist remains uncertain. The United States has operated with substantial debt for decades without triggering the crisis scenarios predicted by fiscal hawks. The dollar’s reserve currency status and America’s deep capital markets provide significant advantages.

Nevertheless, the mathematics of compound interest mean that debt servicing costs will continue consuming larger portions of the federal budget absent policy changes. Whether that leads to gradual fiscal adjustment or eventual crisis depends partly on investor confidence, which can shift suddenly.

For now, markets appear willing to finance US government operations at relatively modest interest rates despite the fiscal deterioration. How long that willingness persists in the face of political dysfunction and rising debt burdens represents one of the most significant questions facing global financial markets.

The shutdown’s extension into next week guarantees further disruption to government services and federal workers. Whether it also signals the beginning of market repricing of US fiscal risks, as Green warns, or simply represents another episode of political theater that ultimately resolves without lasting consequence will become clearer in coming weeks.