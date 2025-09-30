Finance Professor Warns Ghana Faces Critical Fiscal Test as IMF Review Begins

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission arrived in Accra over the weekend to begin Ghana’s fifth performance review under the $3 billion Extended Credit Facility (ECF) programme, led by Mission Chief Stéphane Roudet. And according to a US-based Ghanaian finance expert, what happens during this two-week assessment could determine whether the country finally breaks its decades-long pattern of returning to the fund.

Prof. Williams Kwasi Peprah, Associate Professor of Finance at Andrews University in Michigan, argues that the IMF’s focus during this penultimate review centers squarely on one question: Can Ghana prevent fiscal collapse after the programme ends? His answer suggests the stakes are higher than most Ghanaians realize.

The fund isn’t just checking boxes on technical benchmarks. It’s looking for evidence that Ghana has built the institutional muscle to avoid accumulating arrears—the unpaid debts to suppliers and independent power producers (IPPs) that have historically triggered fiscal crises. If those debts aren’t managed properly now, Peprah warns, the programme’s credibility evaporates along with any hope of sustainable recovery.

“Fiscal repair is very, very important,” Peprah stressed in a recent interview. That emphasis matters because fiscal repair isn’t just about balancing budgets—it’s about whether Ghana’s banking sector survives the next few years intact.

Here’s where things get uncomfortable. Ghana’s non-performing loans (NPLs) currently hover around 20%, a figure Peprah describes as threatening to banking stability itself. That’s not hyperbole. When government arrears pile up without clear repayment plans, businesses that depend on government contracts struggle to service their bank loans. Banks get stuck holding bad debt. Credit tightens. Economic activity slows. The cycle feeds on itself.

“The fiscal repair is very, very, very important. Its impact, if it’s not done well, is going to worsen the non-performing loan issue we have in Ghana, and the banking sector will be affected,” Peprah said. That’s the chain reaction the IMF wants to prevent, and it explains why fiscal discipline dominates the review agenda.

The fifth review represents a significant milestone toward programme completion, with the final sixth review scheduled for April 2026. But milestone doesn’t mean easy passage. If Ghana passes this review, it will receive about $360 million in October 2025—money the government needs but can’t access without demonstrating progress on the fiscal front.

The IMF’s deeper concern, according to Peprah, is what happens after the programme ends. Ghana has returned to the fund multiple times over four decades, a pattern that breeds skepticism about any claimed reforms. This time, the fund wants assurance that Ghana won’t immediately fall back into debt traps once IMF oversight disappears.

“They are really focusing on how we can ensure that there is financial assurance just after Ghana exits the IMF programme. And that is the main aim. If this is not handled carefully, we may go back immediately to the IMF,” Peprah noted. That fear isn’t unfounded—it’s grounded in Ghana’s own track record.

The political dimension complicates everything. Peprah points out that numerous contracts were awarded just before the recent election, and with the IMF now scrutinizing every cedi, the government must prove those supplier claims are legitimate and payments justified. That requires audits, which take time. But audits alone won’t satisfy the fund.

“Once they meet the IMF, they must explain to them that the reason why they have not been able to do this is because of the audit. However, the government must prove to the IMF that they have made some cash available so that just after the audit, they will be in a position to be able to pay them,” Peprah explained. In other words, the government needs to show both verification processes and actual funding commitments simultaneously—a delicate balancing act.

The new authorities have adopted strong corrective measures to address fiscal impact of 2024 slippages and ensure the fiscal program remains on track, including achievement of a 1.5% of GDP fiscal primary surplus in 2025. Whether those measures translate into sustained discipline remains the open question.

Peprah has consistently argued that Ghana needed more than the three-year programme timeframe. He previously stated that a five-to-seven-year fiscal program would be more viable for an effective financial turnaround, arguing that longer IMF oversight would enable the structural reforms Ghana’s economy actually needs. That critique gains weight as the programme approaches its conclusion without clear evidence those deeper reforms have taken root.

For ordinary Ghanaians and businesses, the implications are tangible. If fiscal repairs fail, banks will tighten lending further. Jobs will be lost as businesses collapse under unpaid government contracts. The power sector’s chronic instability will persist as IPPs remain unpaid. Investment confidence will erode again.

But if Ghana passes this test convincingly, the benefits could materialize: stabilized banks, cleared arrears, more reliable electricity supply, and renewed investor confidence that Ghana can actually manage its fiscal affairs competently. That’s the promise, anyway.

The two-week review will test those promises against reality. IMF teams don’t conduct superficial assessments—they dig into budget execution data, verify arrears figures, assess debt sustainability projections, and probe whether stated policies are actually being implemented. Peprah’s warnings suggest the government faces tough questions it may not have satisfactory answers for.

What makes this review particularly critical is its timing. With the final sixth review scheduled for April 2026, this assessment effectively sets the stage for programme exit. If performance falters now, renegotiating terms becomes complicated. If progress stalls, the credibility needed for post-programme market access weakens.

Ghana’s relationship with the IMF has become almost cyclical—crisis, programme, partial recovery, policy slippage, another crisis. Breaking that cycle requires not just meeting programme benchmarks but fundamentally changing how fiscal policy gets made and executed. Peprah’s emphasis on fiscal repair recognizes that technical compliance alone won’t prevent the next crisis if underlying governance weaknesses persist.

The banking sector dimension adds urgency. At 20% NPLs, Ghana’s banks are already operating under stress. Further deterioration could trigger the kind of sector-wide instability that requires expensive bailouts—exactly what the country can’t afford. The IMF understands this, which explains why fiscal discipline receives such intense scrutiny during reviews.

For now, the IMF mission is in Accra asking hard questions. Whether the government’s answers prove satisfactory will determine not just whether Ghana receives the next tranche of funding, but whether the country can finally demonstrate it’s learned from decades of fiscal mismanagement. Peprah’s analysis suggests skepticism remains warranted, even as everyone hopes this time proves different.