Finance Professor Accuses Mahama of Failing Ghana on Galamsey Crisis

University of Ghana Business School Professor Godfred Bokpin delivered a scathing assessment of President John Dramani Mahama’s anti-galamsey efforts, declaring the government has failed to demonstrate the urgency required to tackle illegal mining’s devastating environmental impact.

Speaking on TV3’s KeyPoints on Saturday, September 13, 2025, Professor Bokpin expressed disappointment with the administration’s approach, stating bluntly that “the President has failed us” in the fight against illegal mining.

“When it comes to fighting illegal mining, we call it galamsey, my considered view is that the President has failed us. I am disappointed,” the respected economist told host Alfred Ocansey during the current affairs program.

The criticism represents Bokpin’s strongest public rebuke of Mahama’s environmental policies, with the professor emphasizing his respect for the government while maintaining his position on this critical issue.

“I have a lot of respect for this government, for the President but I am very sorry Mr. President you are failing on this one. The President can do something about this. There’s a lot that the President can do. As a leader, you don’t pick and choose where you want to succeed,” he stated.

Professor Bokpin’s comments come amid escalating concerns about galamsey’s impact on Ghana’s water security, with pollution threatening major water sources and undermining the country’s economic stability. The economist has previously warned that Ghana loses more than $2.4 billion annually to illegal mining activities.

The professor disagreed sharply with President Mahama’s stance that declaring a state of emergency should be considered the “last resort” in addressing the galamsey crisis. He argued that Ghana has reached the point where such drastic measures are necessary.

“The President was with us when he was in opposition. We were all at the same level in terms of the diagnosis of the issues and the approach. And I believe that in all those discussions, we had considered all these options that the President now says that the powers have not been exhausted and therefore this should be the last resort,” Bokpin explained.

“I believe that and we are of the view that we are actually at the point which we need to trigger the last resort (State of Emergency),” he added, suggesting the government has exhausted conventional approaches to the crisis.

However, National Petroleum Authority CEO Godwin Edudzi Tameklo, appearing on the same program, defended the administration’s commitment to fighting galamsey. Tameklo maintained that declaring a state of emergency remains “an option on the table” despite the president’s reluctance to pursue that course immediately.

The debate reflects growing pressure on the Mahama administration to take more decisive action against illegal mining. Professor Bokpin has urged citizens, religious groups and all serious-minded Ghanaians to speak up, warning that “if we do not act, our children will pay the price”.

Earlier this year, Bokpin warned that Ghana could face global backlash, including possible boycotts of its gold on ethical grounds, if the galamsey situation is not urgently addressed.

The professor’s criticism underscores the challenging balance the government faces between environmental protection and economic considerations. His academic credentials and previous support for the administration lend significant weight to his assessment of the government’s environmental policies.

The ongoing galamsey debate continues to divide opinion among policy experts, with some supporting emergency measures while others, including government officials, advocate for scaled-up conventional interventions to restore damaged ecosystems and water bodies.