Finance Ministry Reports Strong Economic Performance in 2025

The Finance Ministry has outlined Ghana’s 2025 macroeconomic achievements, reporting strong gross domestic product (GDP) growth, a major trade surplus, and reforms that restored full funding to key statutory funds including the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund), and the Road Fund.

Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson announced 20 key achievements and reforms that collectively reset Ghana’s economy during 2025, marking what officials describe as a decisive end to years of economic stagnation. The ministry’s comprehensive review highlights gains across growth, inflation, fiscal management, and investor confidence.

Ghana’s GDP expanded by 6.1 percent in the first three quarters of 2025, up from 5.7 percent over the same period in 2024. This represents the fastest growth rate since 2019. Non oil GDP growth surged even higher to 7.5 percent, reflecting broad based expansion in the real economy where most jobs are created.

Headline inflation collapsed from 23.8 percent in December 2024 to 6.3 percent by November 2025, reaching the lowest level since February 2019. Food inflation fell by 21.2 percentage points to 6.6 percent, while non food inflation eased by 14.2 points to 6.1 percent. Inflation on locally produced items declined to 6.8 percent from 26.4 percent, restoring purchasing power for households.

The trade balance posted a surplus of 8.5 billion dollars by the end of October 2025, up from 2.8 billion dollars a year earlier. The current account surplus widened to 3.8 billion dollars in the first three quarters, from 0.6 billion dollars in 2024. Gross international reserves rose to 11.41 billion dollars, covering 4.8 months of imports.

One of the most dramatic turnarounds involved public debt. Total debt fell from 726.7 billion cedis, representing 61.8 percent of GDP in December 2024, to 630.2 billion cedis, or 45.0 percent of GDP by October 2025. Officials characterized this as one of the sharpest debt reductions in Ghana’s history.

Major credit rating agencies responded positively to Ghana’s fiscal consolidation. Fitch, Moody’s, and Standard & Poor’s all upgraded Ghana’s credit ratings, marking the first triple upgrade in years and representing a powerful endorsement of fiscal credibility. The ratings improvements are expected to facilitate Ghana’s re entry into global capital markets and ease borrowing costs.

The government achieved a primary surplus of 1.9 percent of GDP by October 2025, tripling the initial target of 0.6 percent. This fiscal discipline marked a significant reversal from previous years. The 2025 budget had projected a primary surplus of 1.5 percent of GDP, compared with a 3.25 percent deficit recorded in 2024.

Parliament passed landmark legislation uncapping three critical statutory funds that had been constrained under the Earmarked Funds Capping and Realignment Act. The uncapping restored full allocations to the National Health Insurance Levy, GETFund, and Road Fund, significantly boosting resources for healthcare, education, and infrastructure.

The National Health Insurance Scheme received an allocation of 9.93 billion cedis for 2025, designated for claim payments, essential medicines, vaccine payments, Free Primary Healthcare, the Ghana Medical Care Trust known as MahamaCares, and bridging USAID financing shortfalls.

GETFund received an additional 4.1 billion cedis specifically for financing the free secondary education programme and other related expenditures. The 2025 budget for free secondary education totaled 3.5 billion cedis. By uncapping GETFund, the government addressed longstanding concerns about quality and dedicated funding for the flagship education policy.

The Ghana Road Fund received an allocation of 2.81 billion cedis for road maintenance, representing a 155.5 percent increase over the 2024 allocation of 1.1 billion cedis. Parliament also passed the Road Maintenance Trust Fund Bill in July 2025 to address persistent institutional and legal constraints hampering road infrastructure performance.

The government implemented major value added tax (VAT) relief measures, including abolition of the COVID-19 Levy, reduction of VAT to 20 percent, restoration of VAT input deductions, raising the VAT threshold to 750,000 cedis, and zero rating textiles until 2028. These reforms aimed to remove distortions and cascading effects in the VAT structure.

Parliament abolished several taxes deemed impediments to business. The Electronic Transfer Levy (E-Levy) was repealed, providing relief to mobile money users and businesses. The 10 percent withholding tax on bet winnings and gaming was eliminated, along with the 1.5 percent withholding tax on unprocessed gold from small scale miners. The Emissions Levy was also scrapped, reducing operational costs for businesses.

The government strengthened fiscal rules by amending the Public Financial Management Act (PFMA) to cap debt at 45 percent of GDP by 2034 and require a minimum 1.5 percent primary surplus annually. These structural reforms aim to prevent future fiscal crises and ensure long term debt sustainability.

Oil revenues, mining royalties, and District Assemblies Common Fund (DACF) transfers were redirected to priority infrastructure under The Big Push programme. The government allocated 13.85 billion cedis for The Big Push, which focuses on large scale infrastructure development. At least 80 percent of DACF funds now go directly to district assemblies, empowering local governments and deepening decentralization.

The financial sector experienced a comprehensive reset. The National Investment Bank received recapitalization of 1.92 billion cedis. Total funds under management rose to 85.53 billion cedis. The Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) Composite Index delivered a 27.82 percent return with trading volumes up 146 percent. Fixed income trading jumped to 108.23 billion cedis, a 51 percent year on year increase.

The Bank of Ghana maintained tight monetary policy through much of 2025 before pivoting to easing as inflation retreated. The interbank weighted average rate fell to 21 percent in October from 27.7 percent a year earlier. The 91 day Treasury bill rate eased to 10.6 percent from 25.8 percent, while average bank lending rates dropped to 22.2 percent from 30.5 percent.

Private sector credit growth, which had been contracting earlier in the year, turned positive and reached 5.4 percent in real terms by October 2025. This revival in credit availability provided critical support for businesses and investment.

The establishment of the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod) in early 2025 represented a major institutional reform. As of May 2025, GoldBod became the sole state entity authorized to oversee procurement, aggregation, and export of artisanally mined gold. The Bank of Ghana reports this policy increased reserves and accounted for over eight billion dollars in gold trade flows.

Ghana completed its fourth review under the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Extended Credit Facility programme in mid 2025, enabling access to an additional 367 million dollars in funding. The country also restructured approximately 2.8 billion dollars in bilateral debt with 25 creditor countries, extending repayment terms from 2022 to 2026 out to between 2039 and 2043, with interest rates reduced to one to three percent.

Despite these achievements, challenges remain. Outstanding certificates to road contractors exceed eight billion cedis, while projected accruals for 2025 are expected around two to 2.5 billion cedis. Energy sector arrears owed to independent power producers continue to require attention through debt audits, efficiency measures, and quarterly tariff reviews.

The World Bank’s ninth Economic Update for Ghana, released in August 2025, noted the economy displayed resilience with strong growth but highlighted fiscal challenges that emerged in 2024. The institution called for renewed efforts to implement structural reforms aimed at reinforcing fiscal discipline and macroeconomic stability.

Economic analysts acknowledge the significant progress while noting that adjustment processes have imposed social and economic costs. Inflation and utility tariff increases have reduced real incomes for many households. Elevated interest rates through much of the year discouraged credit dependent investment, particularly among small and medium sized enterprises.

Finance Minister Dr Forson has emphasized the government’s commitment to staying the course on reforms. The ministry projects economic growth of approximately 5.6 percent for 2026, supported by easing financial conditions and improving investor confidence. Inflation is expected to settle between five and six percent, while external buffers continue strengthening.