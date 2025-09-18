Finance Ministry Links Procurement Reform to Nationalist Values Drive

Deputy Finance Minister Thomas Nyarko Ampem has challenged Ghana’s procurement professionals to embrace nationalist values, arguing that legislative reforms alone cannot transform the sector without practitioners committed to prioritizing local content and national development.

Speaking at the 2025 National Procurement and Supply Conference, Ampem cautioned that the anticipated procurement professionalization law will fail to deliver intended benefits if practitioners remain indifferent to Ghana’s broader development agenda. His remarks come as Parliament prepares to consider the public procurement and supply bill expected to regulate procurement in the public sector.

The deputy minister emphasized that laws are only as effective as the values driving those who implement them, warning that without nationalist instincts, procurement officers can “find all the wonderful reasons why they should procure from elsewhere” rather than supporting local industries.

The call for nationalist procurement practices directly supports the government’s 24-Hour Economy program, which emphasizes import substitution and local manufacturing. The Association of Ghana Industries has emphasized the need for a robust import substitution strategy and stronger support for manufacturing as key components of the 24-Hour Economy agenda, highlighting the alignment between procurement reform and broader economic policy.

Ghana imported goods worth billions in 2022 alone, underscoring the scale of the import dependency challenge that nationalist procurement policies aim to address. The deputy minister positioned procurement officers as potential nation-builders whose decisions can either perpetuate import dependence or accelerate local economic development.

Ampem revealed that government has begun integrating environmental, social, and economic considerations into procurement decisions, serving the dual purpose of promoting sustainable consumption patterns while supporting local businesses. This approach aligns with international best practices in sustainable public procurement that prioritize long-term value over lowest cost.

The emphasis on nationalist values reflects broader government efforts to leverage public spending as a development tool. With government expenditure representing a significant portion of Ghana’s economy, procurement decisions carry substantial implications for local industry development and job creation.

Industry analysts support the deputy minister’s perspective, noting that Ghana cannot legislate its way into development unless professionals implementing laws are motivated by strong patriotism. The observation highlights the critical role of individual mindset and institutional culture in determining policy effectiveness.

The government’s approach recognizes that procurement reform extends beyond technical compliance to encompass strategic economic considerations. By positioning procurement officers as agents of economic transformation, officials hope to create systemic bias toward local content that supports industrialization objectives.

The 24-Hour Economy program provides the broader policy framework for nationalist procurement practices. Presidential Advisor on the 24-hour economy, Goosie Tanoh, has indicated that government will amend the PPA Act to promote local manufacturing, suggesting legislative changes will accompany the cultural transformation Ampem advocates.

Environmental and social considerations in procurement decisions represent growing global trends that Ghana seeks to embrace while supporting local development. The integration of sustainability criteria with nationalist priorities creates a framework for procurement decisions that serve multiple policy objectives simultaneously.

The conference venue provided an appropriate platform for Ampem’s message, bringing together procurement professionals from across government agencies and private sector partners. The gathering facilitated direct engagement between policymakers and practitioners responsible for implementing nationalist procurement approaches.

For local manufacturers, the deputy minister’s emphasis on nationalist procurement offers hope for expanded market opportunities through government contracts. However, success depends on local industries’ ability to meet quality, price, and delivery standards that compete with international suppliers.

The challenge lies in balancing nationalist preferences with value-for-money requirements that govern public procurement. Procurement officers must navigate tensions between supporting local industry and achieving cost-effective solutions for government operations.

Training and capacity building for procurement professionals will likely become critical components of the reform agenda. Developing both technical skills and nationalist consciousness requires comprehensive professional development programs that align individual performance with national objectives.

The success of nationalist procurement policies will ultimately depend on sustained political commitment, adequate local industry capacity, and effective monitoring systems that track local content achievement. The deputy minister’s call represents the beginning of a cultural transformation that requires long-term institutional development to achieve meaningful impact.