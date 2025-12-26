Finance Ministry Downplays Significance of Three Month IMF Extension

A senior technical advisor at Ghana’s Finance Ministry has defended the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) proposed three month extension of the country’s Extended Credit Facility (ECF) programme, characterizing such adjustments as routine practice in fund supported arrangements worldwide. Dr. Theo Acheampong said the extension carries no negative implications for Ghana’s economic recovery trajectory or the government’s reform commitments.

The IMF disclosed the proposed extension in its staff report following completion of the fifth review of Ghana’s three billion dollar, 39 month ECF arrangement approved in May 2023. The extension would push the programme’s conclusion from May 2026 to August 2026, providing additional time to implement reforms underpinning the sixth and final review. According to the fund, the adjustment reflects the complexity of structural reforms rather than programme failure or performance concerns.

Dr. Acheampong emphasized that minor extensions occur frequently across IMF programmes globally when countries need additional time to complete challenging structural reforms while maintaining satisfactory performance on quantitative targets. He said Ghana’s case fits this pattern, with the government meeting all end June 2025 performance criteria and indicative targets despite facing significant policy slippages in late 2024.

The fifth review assessment praised Ghana’s corrective actions following pre election fiscal deterioration. The IMF Executive Board noted that growth through September 2025 exceeded expectations, driven by strong services and agriculture sectors. Inflation fell within the Bank of Ghana’s target range, the external sector strengthened on robust gold and cocoa exports, and reserve accumulation surpassed ECF targets. The cedi appreciated against major currencies, and Ghana’s debt trajectory improved significantly.

Completion of the fifth review triggered immediate disbursement of approximately 385 million dollars, bringing Ghana’s total disbursements under the arrangement to roughly 2.8 billion dollars. The fund described Ghana’s performance as generally satisfactory, acknowledging that authorities showed strong programme ownership by decisively implementing ambitious corrective actions after 2024 policy slippages.

The extension addresses structural reform delays rather than quantitative performance failures. Out of eleven structural benchmarks for the fifth review, four were met on time, two were implemented with delays, one was completed as a prior action, one is expected in December 2025, and three were missed. The missed benchmarks included merging certain statutory funds with their line ministries, though authorities adopted an alternative approach to achieve the programme’s objective of reforming earmarked funds.

Ghana’s 2024 policy slippages emerged from pre election fiscal pressures that led to large accumulation of payables. Preliminary fiscal data showed the primary balance posted a deficit of approximately 3.25 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) compared to a targeted surplus of 0.5 percent. Inflation exceeded programme targets during that period, and several reforms across fiscal, financial and energy sectors experienced delays.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) government led by President John Mahama, which took office following December 2024 elections, responded with strong corrective measures. These included auditing 2024 payables, cleansing the taxpayer registry and ledger data, submitting the 2026 budget to Parliament aligned with programme objectives, and implementing a strategy for state owned banks that had been delayed since April 2024.

The 2025 budget enacted by the new administration targets a 1.5 percent of GDP primary surplus, representing a significant fiscal adjustment from the 2024 deficit. The government achieved this through additional revenue mobilization and expenditure rationalization while protecting vulnerable populations from adjustment impacts. Several public financial management reforms strengthened budget controls and ensured alignment of spending commitments to available resources.

Dr. Acheampong also addressed IMF commentary on Ghana’s Domestic Gold Purchase Programme (DGPP), saying the fund signaled overall support for retaining the stabilisation benefits while recommending operational reforms. The programme has generated controversy following claims of losses, though the Bank of Ghana dismissed these as speculative and premature pending completion of annual external audits.

The IMF staff report flagged financial risks associated with the DGPP but acknowledged its broader contribution to macroeconomic stability. The programme strengthened international reserves, supported currency stability, and enabled access to foreign exchange without increasing public debt. The operational role of GOLDBOD as an aggregator channeling gold inflows from small scale mining into formal markets received particular praise.

To address fiscal and operational concerns, the Bank of Ghana’s Board approved reforms to improve pricing and operational efficiency in the programme’s downstream segment. These reforms take effect January 2026, supported by allocations in the 2026 national budget to fully resource GOLDBOD. The measures aim to minimize losses and ensure long term macroeconomic and institutional sustainability.

Ghana’s international reserves have grown substantially under the programme. Provisional central bank data suggest reserves could exceed 13 billion dollars by end 2025, bolstering confidence in the economy. Gold reserves specifically surged nearly 39 percent over the past year, climbing from 25.97 tonnes in August 2024 to 36.02 tonnes by August 2025, valued at 3.17 billion dollars.

The cedi’s appreciation of more than 50 percent against major trading currencies since January 2025, trading at 11.85 to the US dollar by May, reflects both the DGPP impact and broader macroeconomic improvements. Dr. Acheampong previously warned that cedi gains could prove temporary without disciplined policy action, emphasizing structural economic reforms beyond reserve accumulation.

Despite generally positive performance, the IMF expressed concern about Ghana’s economic outlook. The fund said the macroeconomic outlook remains positive though subject to significant downside risks, mainly stemming from potential deterioration in the external environment, particularly commodity price volatility. Confidence effects arising from policy and reform slippages represent additional risk factors.

The programme extension occurs as Ghana works to complete its comprehensive debt restructuring. The government reached agreements with commercial eurobond holders and major bilateral partners including China, addressing approximately 13 billion dollars in external debt. The restructuring restored Ghana’s debt sustainability and allowed the country to regain market access after being shut out during the 2022 debt crisis.

Ghana’s debt trajectory has improved markedly under the IMF programme. The government enacted an enhanced fiscal responsibility framework limiting debt to GDP ratio to 45 percent and requiring minimum primary surpluses of 1.5 percent. These rules, enforced through constitutional amendments and legislation, aim to prevent future fiscal crises by institutionalizing discipline regardless of electoral cycles.

The Finance Ministry is establishing a Fiscal Council to provide independent oversight of budget processes and prevent future slippages. Dr. Acheampong explained that while the ministry works internally to achieve targets, an external institution ensures discipline and enhances credibility. The council, created under amended Public Financial Management Act 1136, should be fully operational as Ghana exits the IMF programme by mid 2026.

Abdul Karim Mohammed, coordinator of the Economic Governance Platform, welcomed the Fiscal Council as an independent oversight mechanism comparable to the Public Interest and Accountability Committee’s role in the extractive sector. He said several platform recommendations on debt sustainability are being implemented, including new commitment control measures to curb unauthorized borrowing by state institutions.

The three month extension provides breathing room to complete remaining structural reforms while maintaining momentum on fiscal consolidation. Key outstanding benchmarks include finalizing energy sector reforms, strengthening revenue administration, improving state owned enterprise management, and completing cocoa sector restructuring. These reforms address longstanding structural vulnerabilities that contributed to Ghana’s 2022 economic crisis.

Looking ahead, the government faces pressure to maintain reform momentum while managing political demands for increased spending. The 2026 budget submitted to Parliament aligns with programme objectives and the new fiscal responsibility framework while accommodating developmental and security needs. Balancing these competing priorities will test the administration’s commitment to fiscal discipline.

International investors are watching Ghana’s performance closely. Successful programme completion and establishment of credible fiscal institutions could restore confidence and lower borrowing costs when Ghana eventually returns to international capital markets. Conversely, backsliding on reforms or failure to institutionalize discipline would signal continued vulnerability and maintain risk premiums.

The IMF programme has provided crucial breathing space for Ghana to implement difficult but necessary reforms. The 3 billion dollar facility supported balance of payments, enabled debt restructuring, and restored macroeconomic stability after the 2022 crisis. Whether Ghana emerges from the programme with durable improvements to fiscal and economic management depends on implementing and maintaining institutional reforms beyond the programme period.

Dr. Acheampong’s comments reflect government efforts to manage public perception of the extension, emphasizing normalcy rather than difficulty. His technical explanation aims to prevent the extension from becoming politically weaponized or interpreted as programme failure. Whether this messaging succeeds depends partly on the government’s ability to complete remaining benchmarks and exit the programme on the revised timeline.

For now, Ghana’s immediate challenge involves implementing the sixth review’s outstanding structural benchmarks while preparing for programme exit. The three month extension provides additional time but also extends IMF oversight, delaying the moment when Ghana must demonstrate it can maintain discipline independently. That test will ultimately determine whether the programme achieved lasting transformation or simply postponed difficult choices.