Finance Minister Welcomes Central Bank Rate Reduction

Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson praised the Bank of Ghana’s (BoG) Wednesday decision to reduce its monetary policy rate to 18 percent, calling the move a significant milestone in Ghana’s economic recovery.

The rate now sits at its lowest level since March 2022 following a 350-basis-point cut announced by BoG Governor Dr Johnson Asiama during the 127th Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) press briefing in Accra on November 26. The reduction marks the third consecutive aggressive cut this year, bringing the cumulative 2025 reduction to 1,000 basis points as the central bank seeks to support growth while maintaining price stability.

Dr Forson, writing on social media platform X, stated that the decision reflects strengthening economic fundamentals and sustained disinflation. He emphasized that the rate cut aligns with Ghana’s improving macroeconomic environment, particularly the consistent inflation decline to 8 percent in October 2025 from 27 percent in November 2024.

The finance minister noted that lower borrowing costs should expand credit access for businesses and households. He projected that the policy shift would stimulate lending, reduce credit expenses, and create room for investment and job creation across sectors.

Dr Forson characterized the rate reduction as clear evidence of strengthening recovery momentum, providing a more supportive financial environment to accelerate growth. He concluded his statement expressing optimism that economic improvement would continue, declaring that recovery indicators show sustained strengthening.

The MPC reached its decision by majority vote after assessing recent economic developments and risks to inflation and growth outlook. Governor Asiama explained that the committee judged conditions appropriate for easing given receding inflation risks and significantly high real interest rates that now provide scope to boost economic activity.

The central bank projects continued stable inflation around the 8 percent target through 2026’s first half, supported by significantly moderated risks to the inflation outlook. Dr Asiama stated that prevailing high real interest rates justified policy easing to further support growth recovery.

The rate cut follows aggressive liquidity management that saw BoG sterilize over GH¢300 billion (Ghanaian Cedi) in excess liquidity since January. While these operations drove rapid disinflation, they also drained funds from banks and tightened government borrowing conditions. The central bank simultaneously announced a return to using the 14-day bill as its primary open market operations instrument, replacing longer-term instruments that had been deployed during the stabilization period.

Ghana’s economy expanded 6.3 percent in the first half of 2025, driven primarily by services and agriculture sectors. Provisional data from the Ghana Statistical Service indicates 5.1 percent growth in August 2025 compared to 4.9 percent the previous year. The Composite Index of Economic Activity recorded 9.6 percent growth in September, supported by industrial production, international trade, private sector credit and consumption.

Interest rates declined significantly across the board. The 91-day benchmark rate eased to 10.6 percent in October 2025 from 25.8 percent in October 2024, while average bank lending rates fell to 22.2 percent from 30.5 percent during the same period. These reductions triggered gradual private sector credit recovery, with real terms growth improving to 5.4 percent in October from a 7.1 percent contraction in May.

The cedi strengthened substantially, appreciating 32 percent against the dollar through late November backed by stronger external inflows, improved foreign exchange market operations, and reserve accumulation. International reserves reached USD 11.4 billion, equivalent to 4.8 months of import cover, representing the highest level in years.

Budget performance through the first nine months demonstrated strong fiscal consolidation. Revenue and grants fell 4.7 percent below target while expenditure came in 15 percent under target, resulting in an overall fiscal deficit of 1.5 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) on a commitment basis. This performance surpassed the 3.2 percent target deficit. The primary balance recorded a 1.6 percent surplus compared to the 1.0 percent target.

Headline inflation declined from 23.5 percent in January 2025 to reach the central bank’s 8.0 percent target in October, marking the first single-digit reading since July 2021. The decline proved broad-based, with both food and non-food inflation entering single digits. Dr Asiama attributed sustained disinflation to continued tight monetary policy, fiscal consolidation efforts, currency stability and improved food supply.

Confidence surveys conducted in October 2025 reflected continued optimism about current and future economic conditions. Ghana’s Purchasing Managers’ Index improved on new orders responding to increased economic activity pace. These indicators suggest the negative output gap is closing, with expectations that maintaining momentum through year-end would deliver strong full-year GDP growth.

Governor Asiama acknowledged that global risks including commodity volatility and geopolitical tensions remain uncertainty sources. Domestically, high taxes, utility tariffs and elevated credit costs continue weighing on businesses despite the improving macroeconomic picture.

The rate reduction follows September’s record 350-basis-point cut that brought the rate to 21.5 percent from 25 percent. Economists polled by Reuters before Wednesday’s announcement had forecast a 250-basis-point reduction to 19 percent, making the actual 350-basis-point cut more aggressive than market expectations.

Market participants indicated that investors had already positioned for a deep cut, with bids concentrated at the front end of the yield curve. Analysts expect trading to remain steady in coming days as markets recalibrate short-term yields under the new policy mix. Treasury yields have been adjusting as real rates tighten, with the 91-day rising to 11.14 percent and the 182-day increasing to 12.68 percent at the most recent auction, while the 364-day edged slightly lower to 13.06 percent.

The policy rate guides interest rates at which commercial banks extend credit to businesses and households, making it a critical tool for managing inflation, investment and overall economic activity. By lowering short-term interest rates through both the policy rate cut and the return to the 14-day bill instrument, banks may find lending easier, potentially boosting credit availability across the economy.

The MPC stated it would continue monitoring developments and taking appropriate policy decisions to ensure sound and stable macroeconomic conditions. The committee emphasized its commitment to maintaining price stability while supporting economic growth objectives as Ghana seeks to consolidate recent gains and accelerate recovery momentum.