Finance Minister Tops 2025 Performance Rankings

Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson has emerged as the best performing minister in Ghana for 2025, according to a performance assessment released on January 9 by FAKS Investigative Services.

The 13th edition of the annual survey assessed ministers, deputy ministers, regional ministers, members of parliament (MPs) and chief executive officers (CEOs) of state owned enterprises (SOEs) across the country. Dr. Forson scored 96.37 percent based on 6,020 respondents.

Energy and Green Transition Minister John Abdulai Jinapor and Food and Agriculture Minister Eric Opoku jointly placed second with 91.93 percent each, according to the research firm. Communications, Digital Technology and Innovations Minister Sam Nartey George ranked third with 85.09 percent.

Attorney General and Justice Minister Dr. Dominic Akuritinga Ayine placed fourth with 82.02 percent, while Roads and Highways Minister Kwame Governs Agbodza and Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa tied for fifth with 79.90 percent each.

The survey took place between October and December 2025, collecting 6,247 responses from across Ghana’s 16 regions. Respondents included commercial drivers, students, business owners, traders, journalists and civil society organizations (CSOs).

Women comprised 58 percent of respondents while men made up 42 percent. About 63 percent of participants were between 18 and 50 years old, with the remaining 37 percent aged between 50 and 80.

The regions were divided into three zones for the assessment. Zone A comprised Greater Accra, Oti, Eastern, Volta and Central regions, recording the highest number of respondents. Zone B included Northern, North East, Upper East, Savanna and Upper West, while Zone C covered Western North, Ahafo, Bono, Western, Bono East and Ashanti.

Among deputy ministers, Finance Deputy Minister Thomas Nyarko Ampem topped the rankings with 94.88 percent, followed by Food and Agriculture Deputy Minister John Setor Dumelo at 92.25 percent. Justice Deputy Minister Dr. Justice Srem Sai placed third with 84.62 percent.

Ashanti Regional Minister Dr. Frank Amoakohene led regional ministers with 97.69 percent, followed by Eastern Regional Minister Rita Akosua Adjei Awatey at 94.96 percent and Volta Regional Minister James Gunu at 91.82 percent.

The survey named Mahama Ayariga from Bawku Central as the overall best MP for 2025. Dr. Zanetor Agyeman Rawlings from Klottey Korle Constituency was adjudged best majority MP, while Jerry Almed Shaib from Weija Gbawe Constituency emerged as best minority MP. Hajia Lardi Ayamba from Pusiga Constituency was named overall best female MP.

Among CEOs of state owned enterprises, GoldBod CEO Sammy Gyamfi ranked first, followed by Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) CEO Julius Neequaye Kotey in second place. Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) CEO Edmond Kombat and Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation (BOST) Managing Director Afetsi Awoonor tied for third.

FAKS CEO Fred Yaw Sarpong stated the team considered projects implemented by ministries, agencies and Regional Coordinating Councils (RCCs). The public contributed significantly to the survey outcome, especially concerning ministers, deputy ministers, regional ministers and SOE CEOs.

The research firm is a Ghanaian investigative company that has conducted the ministerial performance survey since its first edition in 2012.