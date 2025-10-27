Finance Minister to Present 2026 Budget on November 13

Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson will present the 2026 Budget Statement and Economic Policy to Parliament on November 13, with focus on job creation and tax reforms as Ghana prepares to exit its International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme in May 2026.

Joy Business learned from persons familiar with the preparation process that the presentation is scheduled for November 13, meeting the Public Financial Management Act deadline requiring budget submissions by November 15 annually.

The Finance Minister is expected to review several tax levies, including the COVID-19 levy, as part of efforts to ease the tax burden on businesses and households. According to Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) Commissioner General Anthony Sarpong, the budget will include a Value Added Tax (VAT) review, with the effective rate expected to be reduced from 22 percent to 20 percent.

The Finance Ministry has completed stakeholder consultations with key economic sectors aimed at enhancing public participation in the budget formulation process. Deputy Minister for Finance Thomas Nyarko Ampem stated the 2026 Budget would focus on sustaining macroeconomic stability while driving inclusive development.

Dr Forson indicated in earlier interviews that the 2026 Budget will focus on job creation and economic growth stimulation, with new policy measures aimed at reforming the tax system and improving revenue mobilisation.

The 2026 Budget is considered one of the government’s most significant economic policy documents, setting the tone for fiscal management and growth strategy after the IMF programme. Industry players and economists will watch closely how Dr Ato Forson intends to manage the fiscal deficit and expenditure in 2026 while maintaining macroeconomic stability.