Finance Minister Says World Bank Package Will Strengthen Food Systems

Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson says a $22.6 million facility from the World Bank under the West Africa Food System Resilience Project (FSRP) will significantly enhance food security and help resolve deep rooted structural challenges confronting Ghana’s agricultural sector.

Dr Forson made the remarks during a working tour of Golden Exotics Limited, a leading local banana production and export company, as well as rice farms in Kpong and Asutsuare in the Eastern and Greater Accra regions on Friday, January 30, 2026.

The World Bank supported project, implemented by the Government of Ghana, aims to improve farmers’ access to accurate weather and climate information through digital advisory platforms. It also seeks to increase production of key commodities such as maize, rice, soybeans, tomatoes, and poultry to strengthen productivity and resilience across the food system.

“Let me thank the World Bank for the assistance and for allocating this loan facility to the Government of Ghana to enable us to develop our agriculture sector. This is a sector that has struggled over the years, and this support will go a long way,” Dr Forson said.

The Finance Minister’s visit underscored a renewed and coordinated push by the government and the World Bank to overcome food insecurity and position agriculture as a driver of economic growth and national resilience. The entourage included the World Bank Country Director, Robert Taliercio; the Practice Manager for West and Central Africa, Abel Lufafa; the Operations Manager for FSRP, Philip Daniel Laryea, and the President of the Water Users Association, Charles Tetteh Hombey.

The World Bank has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Ghana’s agricultural transformation, describing the sector as central to economic growth and job creation. The World Bank Country Director for Ghana, Robert Taliercio, disclosed that discussions on funding for a broader Large Scale Agriculture Project (LAP), estimated at $1 billion, are ongoing.

Taliercio said the programme would be rolled out immediately once funding arrangements were finalised. He noted that the project would focus on irrigation development, economic crops, rural infrastructure, export growth, and reforms to improve the investment climate and attract private capital.

Addressing farmers’ concerns about the lack of market, Dr Forson assured them that the School Feeding Programme had been directed to procure only made in Ghana food products, while government agencies would also buy local produce. He added that the National Buffer Stock Company (NABCO) had been retooled and would receive budgetary allocations to purchase produce from local farmers, while new storage silos would be put in place to preserve food for future consumption.

“We can’t always be importing food into our country. From what I’ve seen, I’m encouraged that with a little push, we can be self sufficient and the food insecurity issues that we are facing will be a thing of the past if we put in right investments,” Dr Forson added.

Golden Exotics Limited, one of the world’s largest banana farms and the biggest single site producer of organic bananas globally, employs about 4,000 workers. The company exports 85 percent of its output to Europe, with the remainder supplying markets across Africa, particularly the Sahel.