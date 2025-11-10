Finance Minister Says Economic Stabilisation Efforts Bearing Fruit After Takoradi Consultation

Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson has said that government’s efforts to stabilise the economy are beginning to bear fruit following his engagement with traders at Takoradi’s Market Circle.

Ahead of the presentation of the 2026 Budget, Dr. Forson engaged traders at Takoradi’s Market Circle as part of his stakeholder consultations. The Finance Minister described the encounter with the traders as the highlight of his visit to the Western Region, noting that the conversations were both humbling and inspiring.

“It was clear that our efforts to stabilise the economy are beginning to bear fruit,” the Minister said after the interaction. He continued, “Many spoke of easing prices, renewed confidence, and a growing sense that the tide is finally turning in their favour.”

The engagement formed part of government’s broader effort to ensure that the 2026 Budget reflects the realities, hopes, and expectations of ordinary Ghanaians. Dr. Forson is expected to present the 2026 Budget Statement and Economic Policy to Parliament on Thursday, November 13, 2025.

During his visit to Takoradi on Friday, November 8, 2025, the Finance Minister also inspected the abandoned Market Circle redevelopment project, which has remained stalled for the past three years. Dr. Forson was accompanied by Deputy Finance Minister Thomas Nyarko Ampem, Western Regional Minister Joe Nelson, and the Metropolitan Chief Executive of the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly (STMA), Fredrick Faustinus Faidoo.

Standing at the heart of the vibrant city, Dr. Forson described the site as representing both immense promise and unrealised potential. He reiterated government’s commitment to revitalise the space for thousands of traders and families, noting that the contractor will return early next year as the government concludes its ongoing debt restructuring exercise.

“Ahead of the 2026 Budget Presentation on Thursday, November 13, 2025, I journeyed to Takoradi yesterday to inspect the abandoned Market Circle project. Standing at the heart of this vibrant city, the site reminded me of the immense promise it holds for thousands of traders and families who depend on this space for their livelihoods. I want to assure everyone that this project will not be forgotten. As we finalise our debt restructuring, the contractor will be back on site early next year to complete what was started,” Dr. Forson stated in a post on his X handle on November 9, 2025.

The Takoradi Market Circle project, when completed, will transform one of Ghana’s oldest trading centres into a modern commercial hub, improving sanitation, easing congestion, and revitalizing economic activity across the Western Region. In September 2025, the contractor claimed that the suspension of works had cost up to 30 million euros. With the visit coinciding with the upcoming budget, Minister Forson’s pledge signals that the project will be among the government’s infrastructure priorities. However, this promise hinges on the conclusion of Ghana’s debt restructuring process.

The Finance Minister’s stakeholder consultations across the country are designed to gather input from various segments of Ghanaian society, including traders, business owners, civil society organizations, and community leaders. These consultations aim to ensure that the 2026 Budget addresses the most pressing needs of citizens while maintaining fiscal discipline and supporting economic growth.

In his previous public statements, Dr. Forson has emphasized that the 2026 Budget will prioritize job creation, economic growth, and measures to ease the burden on households and businesses. The budget is also expected to outline a comprehensive tax reform agenda aimed at broadening the revenue base while supporting business recovery and boosting consumer confidence.

With Ghana set to exit the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme in May 2026, the upcoming budget will be closely scrutinized for its post programme strategy. Economists and market watchers will be looking for signals on how the government intends to consolidate fiscal discipline while stimulating growth and maintaining macroeconomic stability.