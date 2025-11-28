Finance Minister Highlights Budget Focus on People and Prosperity

Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson has emphasized that the 2026 budget prioritizes social protection and prosperity for Ghanaians, outlining major allocations for vulnerable households and women’s economic empowerment.

Presenting the final wrap up during the budget approval debate, the Finance Minister highlighted key allocations designed to support households, stimulate local economies, and strengthen national resilience. The budget earmarks GH¢1.1 billion for the Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP) programme to cushion vulnerable families, including persons with disabilities, the elderly, and extremely poor households.

An additional GH¢401 million has been set aside for the newly established Women’s Development Bank, targeted at expanding access to finance for women led micro, small and medium scale enterprises. The budget also allocates GH¢170 million for the National Apprenticeship Programme, and targeted digital and Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) support totaling GH¢260 million through the National Coders Programme and Adwumawura initiative.

Local governance and district development will receive a significant boost, with GH¢8.9 billion allocated to the District Assemblies Common Fund (DACF), at least 80 percent of which is expected to directly fund priority projects within communities across the country. This represents a substantial commitment to decentralized development and grassroots economic activity.

Infrastructure development receives GH¢30 billion through the Big Push Infrastructure Programme, which forms part of the government’s broader strategy to create jobs and stimulate economic growth. Dr Forson noted that his budget is about resetting the economy for shared prosperity, focusing on jobs, industrialization and inclusive growth while safeguarding the stability achieved.

The creative arts sector will benefit from targeted support, with GH¢20 million allocated for the film sector and an additional GH¢20 million for the Creative Arts Fund. These allocations form part of the government’s broader strategy to provide reliable financing for Ghana’s creative industries and position the country as a global contender in the creative economy.

The economy is projected to grow by 4.8 percent in 2026, driven by growth in agriculture, industry, and services, while inflation is expected to ease toward 8 percent within a 6 to 10 percent band, supported by improved food supply and monetary discipline. The Finance Minister emphasized that sustaining stability, attracting private investment, and accelerating job creation will be central to Ghana’s economic reset.

The 2026 fiscal framework marks a transition from economic stabilization to a growth and transformation phase, anchored on strong revenue mobilization, prudent spending, and targeted investments in productive sectors. The budget builds on the stability achieved in 2025 and channels it into action aimed at creating more jobs, better infrastructure, stronger industries, and improved public services.

Social interventions including Free Senior High School (SHS), National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), and school feeding programmes remain fully funded in the budget. The government has maintained its commitment to these flagship programmes while introducing new initiatives to expand economic opportunities for citizens.