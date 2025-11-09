Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson Consults Traders as Ghana Prepares 2026 Budget

Ahead of the presentation of the 2026 Budget, Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson engaged traders at Takoradi’s Market Circle, seeking firsthand insights from market women and other stakeholders.

Describing the encounter as the highlight of his visit to the Western Region, Dr. Forson said the discussions were both humbling and inspiring.

“It was clear that our efforts to stabilise the economy are beginning to bear fruit,” the Minister remarked after meeting with the traders. “Many spoke of easing prices, renewed confidence, and a growing sense that the tide is finally turning in their favour.”

The engagement is part of the government’s broader initiative to ensure that the 2026 Budget reflects the realities, hopes, and expectations of ordinary Ghanaians.

Dr. Forson is scheduled to present the 2026 Budget Statement and Economic Policy to Parliament on Thursday, November 13, 2025.