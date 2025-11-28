Finance Minister Challenges Industrial Sector Decline Narrative

Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson has strongly disputed claims that adjustments to the One District One Factory (1D1F) initiative contributed to industrial sector slowdowns during 2025, asserting that official statistics paint an entirely different picture.

Speaking during the closing debate on the 2026 Budget, Dr. Forson responded to criticism from Hon. Abena Osei-Asare, characterizing her remarks as lacking analytical foundation. He pointed to Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) data indicating that petroleum sector challenges, rather than 1D1F policy changes, drove industrial weakness.

The Finance Minister cited specific figures showing oil and gas contraction of 18.1 percent in the first quarter of 2025 and 22.5 percent in the second quarter, averaging 20.1 percent across the first half. He described this petroleum downturn as pulling overall industrial growth down to 3.4 percent.

Dr. Forson attributed the petroleum slump to what he termed inherited under-investment in upstream production. He emphasized that manufacturing, where most 1D1F enterprises operate, expanded by 6.3 percent during the same period despite policy transitions.

The minister offered a pointed critique of businesses requiring continuous government support, suggesting that enterprises collapsing within ten months of reduced assistance were fundamentally nonviable. He argued that sustainable industrialization cannot depend on perpetual governmental support structures.

Looking ahead, Dr. Forson outlined several initiatives in the 2026 Budget designed to broaden industrial capacity. These include a US$500 million Oil Palm Development Finance Window, distribution of over 4,000 agricultural machinery units across 50 districts, and new incentives targeting textiles, agro-processing, pharmaceuticals, and export manufacturing.

He also referenced ongoing Value Added Tax (VAT) reforms aimed at reducing market distortions and expanding access to input credits. The minister described these measures as genuine catalysts for industrial expansion, contrasting them with what he characterized as unsustainable subsidy approaches.

The GSS data referenced in Dr. Forson’s remarks shows petroleum production declined for four consecutive quarters in 2025, with gold mining providing one of the few bright spots in the struggling industrial sector through 19.1 percent growth. Despite industrial challenges, overall economic growth reached 6.3 percent in the second quarter, with non-oil economic activity expanding 7.8 percent.

Dr. Forson concluded by asserting that available evidence does not support narratives linking industrial sector difficulties to 1D1F realignment. He emphasized that the 2026 Budget focuses on creating lasting industrial foundations rather than temporary support mechanisms.