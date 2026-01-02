Finance Minister Appeals for Patience as Ghana Deepens Economic Reforms

Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson has called for commitment from Ghanaians to achieve the government’s economic reforms as the country enters 2026. In a New Year’s message shared on social media on January 1, Dr. Forson thanked citizens for their resilience and unity in navigating a challenging 2025.

The appeal follows the early settlement of a US$709 million Eurobond obligation on December 30, 2025, ahead of its due date, marking another significant milestone in Ghana’s economic recovery and debt management efforts. The total payments so far, comprising two instalments of US$349.52 million earlier in the year alongside the latest tranche, reflect a deliberate push to restore investor confidence.

Dr. Forson highlighted the public’s support for difficult but necessary economic reforms, noting that these efforts are helping to reset the Ghanaian economy. He called on Ghanaians to maintain momentum in 2026 to ensure continued progress toward expanding opportunities for Ghanaians.

According to Dr. Forson, government will intensify reforms in domestic revenue mobilisation, public financial management, and public debt management. Fiscal buffers will continue to be strengthened to support debt service obligations and sustainably finance Ghana’s development agenda.

The ministry acknowledged the public’s role in the adjustment process, stating that government thanks the good people of Ghana for their support and understanding, which have been vital to the country’s economic recovery. The minister added that further measures will follow into 2026, appealing for continued forbearance and cooperation as further economic reforms are implemented in the coming year to consolidate the gains achieved in 2025.

Government declared that 2026 will be a stronger year, urging citizens to look ahead with renewed hope as efforts to stabilise the economy begin to yield results. The message comes amid growing optimism about Ghana’s economic trajectory following successful implementation of fiscal discipline measures.

In his message, Dr. Forson wrote that Ghanaians’ support for the tough but necessary reforms is helping to reset the economy for growth, jobs, and lasting transformation. He urged citizens to put their shoulders to the wheel to ensure these reforms continue to deliver more opportunities for households, businesses, and youth.

The Finance Minister’s call for patience comes as government prepares to deepen reforms that may continue to test public endurance in the short term. These measures are part of a broader strategy to consolidate macroeconomic stability and position Ghana for sustainable long term growth following the turbulence triggered by the 2022 debt crisis.

Economic indicators have shown improvement under the current reform programme. Government officials have noted that the administration’s commitment to fiscal discipline has contributed to restoring credibility with international partners and investors, following a period of severe economic challenges.

The minister’s appeal underscores the administration’s recognition that continued public cooperation will be essential as government implements additional structural reforms throughout 2026. These reforms are designed to build on the progress achieved in 2025 while addressing remaining vulnerabilities in the economy.

Ghana’s economic recovery efforts have included measures to improve revenue collection, strengthen public financial management systems, and maintain disciplined debt service practices. The government has emphasized that these reforms, while necessary, require collective sacrifice and national unity to succeed.