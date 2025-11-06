Finance Deputy Minister Urges Clergy to Match Tithing Enthusiasm with Tax Advocacy

Deputy Finance Minister Thomas Nyarko Ampem has called on pastors and religious leaders to use their sermons to encourage tax payment with the same enthusiasm they show when preaching about tithing, describing tax payment as both a moral and patriotic duty to Ghana.

Speaking at the launch of the Sustained National Tax Education Programme and Modified Taxation Scheme in Accra on Wednesday, Ampem said religious leaders had a strong influence over their congregations and could help shape a responsible tax culture. The deputy minister, who also serves as Member of Parliament for Asuogyaman, said tax education must move beyond classrooms and offices to reach every corner of society, including the pulpit.

Addressing the audience with a smile, Ampem acknowledged the presence of Pastor Nigel Gaisie and other pastors, stating that government wanted to depend on them to advocate to their members to pay taxes. With a broad smile amid applause, he noted that the energy used to encourage congregants to pay tithes must also be used to encourage them to pay taxes.

Citing Scripture, he reminded the audience that the Bible says give unto Caesar what is Caesar’s and unto God what is God’s. He called on pastors to desist from channeling all their energy into promoting just the tithe while leaving out civic duties. Ampem emphasized that paying tithes as a Christian must go hand in hand with the payment of taxes as a civic responsibility of a citizen.

Ampem explained that the tax education drive sought to extend beyond government offices into communities, churches, mosques, schools, and workplaces, with the goal of making every Ghanaian aware of how their taxes supported national progress. He stressed that every Ghanaian, regardless of language, creed, or literacy level, deserves to understand how taxes work and how they help develop the country.

The deputy minister announced that the 2026 Budget, to be presented next Thursday, would deliver on the government’s promise to simplify the Value Added Tax (VAT) system and ease the pressure on businesses and households. He also called for all tax funded projects to be clearly labeled to make citizens aware of how their contributions were used, recalling how residents in his constituency insisted that a renovated Community Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compound bear the inscription Heavily Indebted Poor Countries (HIPC) Initiative.

Ampem appealed to the Chief of Staff to encourage President Mahama to direct all public officials to include tax education in their public speeches, saying this would help build a culture of shared responsibility. He urged Ghanaians to see tax payment as a civic duty that strengthens trust between citizens and the state, adding that when taxpayers are well informed, they comply voluntarily, and when they observe accountability, trust grows.

Chief of Staff Julius Debrah, representing President John Mahama as guest of honor, said building trust was essential to sustain every vibrant tax system. He described revenue mobilization as the backbone of national development, influencing a country’s ability to invest in infrastructure, social programs, and economic stability.

Commissioner General of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) Anthony Kwasi Sarpong said revenue mobilization from taxation remained the lifeblood of the country’s national development. He emphasized that it was through taxes that the country would build roads and schools, equip hospitals, empower local governments, and secure the foundations of a strong economy.

GRA Board Chairman George Kweku Ricketts Hagan said the initiatives reflected the government’s renewed commitment to reset and rebuild the economy. He noted that data from the Ghana Statistical Survey 2023 revealed that the informal sector constituted 80 percent of Ghana’s workforce but contributed only around 30 percent to Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

The Modified Taxation Scheme (MTS) is not a new tax but a simplified form of personal income tax targeted at informal sector workers whose incomes are generated solely within Ghana and who are not registered for VAT. The system operates through a digital platform, accessible via the MTS mobile app or by dialing the shortcode 880 with the hash symbol, allowing users to register using their Ghana Card, digital address, phone number, and business details.