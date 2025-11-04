Final Steering Committee Meeting Marks Milestone In West African Forest Transformation Project

The seventh and final meeting of the Steering Committee for the “Global Forest Transformation for People and Climate: Focus on West Africa” project took place in Rome, Italy, from 29 to 31 October 2025. Chaired by Dr. Sylla Kalilou, ECOWAS Commissioner for Economic Affairs and Agriculture, the gathering brought together key stakeholders, including ECOWAS Member States, the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), and the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (Sida), the project’s financial partner.

Reflecting on Six Years of Impact

Launched in 2019, the project supported the ECOWAS Convergence Plan for Sustainable Forest Ecosystem Management, aiming to strengthen regional decision-making and capacity in forest and land governance. As climate change and deforestation continue to threaten food systems and biodiversity in West Africa—with 1.4 million hectares lost annually between 2015 and 2025—the project has made notable strides in reversing these trends.

Key achievements include:

– Development of innovative forest data collection methods combining fieldwork, drones, and satellite imagery

– Training of 1,800 technicians across 15 countries

– Legal framework analysis in seven countries to guide national reforms

– Support for 15 community forestry initiatives benefiting over 6,000 people

– Facilitation of technical exchanges and regional collaboration

– Promotion of women’s roles in forestry

Swedish funding enabled the creation of governance tools, real-time ecosystem monitoring systems, and community-based restoration practices.

Looking Ahead: Challenges and Opportunities

While celebrating progress, participants emphasized the need to:

– Align national legal and regulatory frameworks

– Strengthen technical capacity for Convergence Plan implementation

– Enhance gender inclusion

– Improve communication and advocacy strategies

Insights from the project will inform the ongoing revision of the ECOWAS Convergence Plan. A follow-up initiative is being considered to build on and expand the project’s successes.

Strengthening Partnerships for Climate Action

On the sidelines, Commissioner Kalilou held strategic discussions with Sida’s Ulrika Hessling Sjöström and FAO Deputy Director-General Godfrey Magwenzi. Topics included future collaboration on climate resilience, forestry expertise, pastoralism, school feeding, food security, and access to the Green Climate Fund. Both partners reaffirmed their commitment to supporting ECOWAS and advancing sustainable development in West Africa.