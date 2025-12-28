Filmmaker Don Pedro Obaseki Stripped and Dragged to Benin Palace Over Alleged Disrespect

Veteran Nigerian filmmaker Don Pedro Obaseki was attacked, stripped and forcibly taken to the palace of the Oba of Benin on December 28 by youths accusing him of disrespecting the traditional ruler, an incident that has sparked widespread condemnation and calls for investigation.

The assault occurred at Uwa Primary School in Benin City where Obaseki, Chief Executive Officer of Hosamudia Farm and former Managing Director of DAAR Communications, had gone to play football. Viral videos circulating online show him being attacked in the field before being dragged through streets while partially clothed.

The assailants, claiming to represent the Benin Traditional Council, accused Obaseki of being an “Oghionoba,” a term meaning enemy of the Oba. They alleged his offense stemmed from comments he made during events in London organized by his cousin, former Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki, where attendees allegedly failed to give proper deference to the monarch.

In an interview with African Independent Television (AIT), Obaseki said the attackers specifically cited a statement he made in London where he said “May Edo people live long and prosper” instead of “May the Oba live long and prosper”. He described feeling traumatized by the ordeal.

Video footage shows the filmmaker being dragged to the palace gate where he was forced to kneel before chiefs. Palace officials, speaking in Bini language, explained the Oba was attending a thanksgiving service at Holy Arousa Cathedral to mark the end of the Igue festival.

One palace chief reportedly told the crowd that the Oba was unavailable and urged restraint. “Today is Thanksgiving Day at the Holy Arousa. We don’t want any trouble. If there is anybody who considers himself an enemy of the Oba, allow him and see how he will end up,” the chief stated, according to witnesses.

Obaseki repeatedly chanted “Oba gha to kpere” (long live the Oba) during the confrontation before being led into the palace by chiefs who intervened. He was later taken to a police station and released following a directive from the state Commissioner of Police.

Entertainment lawyer Rockson Igelige, a former student of Obaseki, condemned the incident as barbaric and criminal. “The ambushing, kidnapping, stripping, molestation, harassment, tongue lashing amidst threats of death, and coercive dragging of Dr Obaseki to the Palace of the Oba of Benin, under the claim that he is an Oghionoba, while he was on his regular football exercise at Uwa Primary School in Benin City, is barbaric, criminal, and totally unacceptable under the rule of law,” Igelige stated.

Director General of the Nigerian Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB), Shaibu Husseini, condemned the assault and called on Nigerians, especially friends of Obaseki, to desist from sharing videos of his humiliation. Husseini described Obaseki as an illustrious son of Benin whose contributions to the creative industry and cultural advocacy are well documented.

Former Governor Godwin Obaseki issued a statement demanding immediate investigation and arrest of those responsible. “I strongly condemn the violent attack, maiming and abduction of my cousin, Dr Don Pedro Obaseki,” he stated, describing the incident as a grave violation of fundamental human rights and reckless disregard for the rule of law.

The former governor expressed disappointment over alleged palace involvement, noting that such acts are embarrassing and deeply troubling. He warned that allowing thugs and non state actors to take the law into their own hands on behalf of high profile individuals could lead to anarchy.

Human rights activist Marxist Kola Edokpayi also condemned the attack as a violation of Obaseki’s fundamental rights.

Don Pedro Obaseki is a renowned filmmaker, writer and director known for pioneering Nollywood projects including Igodo (1999) and Eziza. His career spans directing, writing and producing notable works such as Love, Veno, Brave Soldiers and Tara, along with television content like Days of Rage.

The incident follows a protracted dispute between former Governor Godwin Obaseki and the Oba of Benin during the governor’s tenure, involving cultural heritage management, administrative power and control over repatriated Benin Bronzes. The conflict included disagreements over where returned artifacts should be housed and who should control them.

Neither the Benin Palace nor the Edo State Traditional Council has issued an official statement regarding the December 28 incident. Security agencies have been called upon to conduct thorough investigations and ensure accountability.