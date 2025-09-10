Filmmaker Djansi Warns Against YouTube as Primary Distribution Platform

Award-winning Ghanaian-American filmmaker Leila Djansi has cautioned fellow filmmakers against relying on YouTube as their primary distribution channel, predicting the platform faces imminent challenges that could impact creator earnings.

Speaking on Hitz FM’s Daybreak show on Tuesday, September 9, 2025, Djansi described YouTube as an unreliable business option for filmmakers, citing platform oversaturation and frequent policy changes as major concerns affecting profitability.

“I’m sorry YouTube is going to collapse very soon. There is so much congestion on YouTube and they are always changing their policies,” Djansi stated during the radio interview. She argued that platform oversaturation would inevitably lead to reduced earnings for content creators who depend solely on YouTube for revenue.

The filmmaker’s warning extends to concerns about government film funding initiatives, which she considers premature without proper distribution infrastructure. Djansi questioned the effectiveness of proposed film funds if movies are simply uploaded to YouTube rather than distributed through more sustainable channels.

“Personally, I don’t believe in the film fund. I think it is premature because there is no distribution,” she explained. “If you give the film fund, how are they going to [make profit]? And if you oversaturate it, they are going to reduce the earning.”

Djansi, who began her career at age 19 with the Ghana Film Company before moving to the United States on an Artist Honors Scholarship to study at the Savannah College of Art and Design, emphasized the importance of creating proper cinema experiences rather than relying on digital platforms vulnerable to piracy.

“And you have piracy, somebody is just going to download the film. Again, why would I spend money and make a movie and just put it on YouTube,” she said. “You want people to have the experience; cinema, stream at home.”

The veteran filmmaker’s critique reflects broader industry discussions about sustainable revenue models for African cinema. Her concerns about YouTube’s viability come as many Ghanaian filmmakers have increasingly turned to the platform for direct audience access amid limited traditional distribution options.

During the interview, Djansi announced her upcoming Film Crew Networking Fixer event, scheduled for Sunday, September 24, 2025, at 6:30 pm at the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park in Accra. The networking event aims to provide a platform for professionals across the film value chain to connect and collaborate.

Djansi’s warnings about YouTube align with her previous criticisms of Ghana’s film industry infrastructure. In March 2025, she described the Ghanaian movie industry as a “mirthless joke,” citing unprofessionalism among industry players and calling for improved standards before seeking government funding.

The filmmaker’s perspective reflects growing debates within African entertainment industries about balancing accessibility through digital platforms with sustainable business models that ensure long-term profitability for creators.

While YouTube remains a dominant platform for video content globally, with billions of users and established monetization systems, Djansi’s concerns highlight ongoing challenges creators face with algorithm changes, increased competition, and content policy modifications that can affect revenue streams.

Industry observers note that successful film distribution typically requires multi-platform strategies combining theatrical releases, streaming services, and digital sales rather than dependence on single platforms. Djansi’s advice reflects this understanding of diversified distribution as essential for sustainable filmmaking careers.

The networking event she is organizing represents an effort to strengthen Ghana’s film industry infrastructure through professional collaboration and knowledge sharing among industry stakeholders.