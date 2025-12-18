Fiifi Kwetey Backs Petition To Remove Electoral Commission Chairperson Jean Mensa

National Democratic Congress (NDC) General Secretary Fiifi Kwetey endorsed calls for the removal of Electoral Commission (EC) Chairperson Jean Mensa and her two deputies Dr Bossman Eric Asare and Samuel Tettey while urging adherence to constitutional due process during an interview on JoyNews PM Express on Wednesday December 17.

Kwetey stated the EC leadership committed the biggest crime under any democracy when residents of Santrokofi, Akpafu, Likpe and Lolobi (SALL) in the Oti Region were denied the right to vote in the 2020 parliamentary elections despite participating in the presidential election. The NDC General Secretary argued that any group supervising such disenfranchisement has clearly no reason to remain in office, describing the denial of voting rights as a direct assault on citizens’ right to be represented.

Electoral Commission staff member Joseph Blankson Adumadzie petitioned President John Dramani Mahama in November to remove the three senior officials over alleged misconduct including cronyism, abuse of office and gross incompetence. Adumadzie filed the petition under Article 146 of the 1992 Constitution based on 12 counts of stated misbehavior, arguing their conduct has eroded public confidence and threatens the integrity of Ghana’s electoral process.

President Mahama forwarded the petitions along with nine others seeking removal of Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng to Chief Justice Paul Baffoe Bonnie for prima facie assessment in early December according to presidential spokesperson Felix Kwakye Ofosu. Kwetey emphasized that if petitions have been submitted, the due process must be followed rather than jumping the gun on removal.

The SALL disenfranchisement occurred because the enclave was transferred from Jasikan District to newly created Guan District on November 9 2020 when Parliament went on recess. Under Ghanaian law Act 936, a Member of Parliament (MP) cannot serve in two different District Assemblies, and the EC could not lay the necessary Constitutional Instrument before Parliament to establish Guan Constituency before the 2020 elections.

Kwetey rejected suggestions that calls for removal were driven solely by NDC leadership, stating he believes a vast majority of Ghanaians would want the EC leadership gone if an independent survey gauged public sentiment. NDC National Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketia previously called for the dismissal of the three EC officials, intensifying pressure on the electoral management body following mounting concerns about credibility and independence.

Jean Mensa was appointed EC Chairperson in July 2018 after predecessor Charlotte Osei was removed by President Nana Akuffo Addo on recommendation of a committee established by Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo. Mensa previously spent 18 years at the Institute of Economic Affairs as Executive Director before assuming leadership of the electoral commission.