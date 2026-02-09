Fifty-Three Migrants Dead or Missing After Boat Capsizes Off Libya

At least 53 migrants, including two babies, are dead or missing after a rubber boat carrying 55 people capsized off the coast of Libya on Thursday, February 6, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) confirmed on Monday.

The vessel overturned north of Zuwara in northwestern Libya approximately six hours after departing from Al-Zawiya at around 11:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 5, according to survivor accounts.

Only two Nigerian women were rescued during a search and rescue operation conducted by Libyan authorities. One survivor reported losing her husband, while the other said she lost her two babies in the tragedy.

IOM teams provided the two survivors with emergency medical care upon disembarkation in coordination with relevant Libyan authorities.

The survivors stated that the boat began taking on water before it capsized, sending all 55 passengers into the Mediterranean Sea. The vessel was carrying migrants and refugees of African nationalities seeking passage to Europe.

IOM data shows that at least 375 migrants were reported dead or missing in January 2026 alone following multiple invisible shipwrecks in the Central Mediterranean amid extreme weather conditions, with hundreds more deaths believed to be unrecorded.

According to the IOM Missing Migrants Project, more than 1,300 migrants went missing in the Central Mediterranean in 2025. The latest incident brings the number of migrants reported dead or missing on the route in 2026 to at least 484.

Libya remains the primary transit point for migrants fleeing war and poverty in Africa and the Middle East attempting to reach Europe via dangerous Mediterranean crossings.

The country plunged into chaos following a NATO-backed uprising that toppled longtime leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, creating conditions that allowed human trafficking and smuggling networks to flourish.

IOM warned that trafficking and smuggling networks continue exploiting migrants along the Central Mediterranean route, profiting from dangerous crossings in unseaworthy boats while exposing people to severe abuse and protection risks.

The organization stressed the need for stronger international cooperation and protection centered responses to address smuggling and trafficking networks, alongside safe and regular migration pathways to reduce risks and save lives.

Those intercepted and returned to Libya are typically held in government-run detention centers where systematic abuses including forced labor, beatings, sexual violence and torture have been documented by United Nations investigators.

The Central Mediterranean route between North Africa and southern Europe has become the world’s deadliest migration crossing, with thousands perishing each year attempting the journey in overcrowded and poorly equipped vessels.

IOM called for enhanced regional cooperation, expanded safe and regular migration pathways, and more effective search and rescue operations to prevent further loss of life along the treacherous crossing.