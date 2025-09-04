Fifty 50 Club Equips St. Louis Hospital Emergency Unit

A Catholic hospital in Ghana’s Adansi Asokwa District has received critical medical equipment worth GH₵45,000 to establish its first fully resourced emergency response unit, addressing a longstanding healthcare gap that forced patients to seek treatment at distant facilities.

The Saint Louis Catholic Health Centre in Bodwesango received cardiac monitors, pulse oximeters, hospital beds, and other essential emergency equipment from the Fifty 50 Club, an Obuasi-based non-governmental organization celebrating its fifth anniversary.

Evans Twumasi Boateng, a Physician Assistant at the facility, said the lack of emergency equipment had been a major obstacle to patient care. “Emergency care is an essential service delivery requirement for every health facility,” he explained. “For years, we have struggled to extend this support to our people due to the lack of basic equipment.”

The donation included a cardiac monitor, pulse oximeter, two crank beds with accessories, two Ambu bags, and two medication trolleys – equipment that will enable the hospital to handle critical cases previously referred elsewhere.

Jacob Edmund-Acquah, President of the Fifty 50 Club, said the healthcare initiative formed part of the organization’s anniversary activities. Founded in July 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, the club has grown to include 265 contributors from AngloGold Ashanti and other corporate organizations.

“We have always been driven by our quest to impact lives,” Edmund-Acquah stated. “Over the past five years, we can confidently say that we are on track to achieving our mission of transforming lives and communities through our initiatives.”

The club’s healthcare contributions extend beyond equipment donations. The organization simultaneously provided GH₵10,000 to cover school and hostel fees for a third-year medical student at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology. Additional support for T.I Ahmadiyya Senior High School in Fomena and groundbreaking for a weighing center at Kyekyewere Health Centre are planned for the coming days.

Dr. Kwadwo Anim, Executive Director of the AGA Health Foundation and club member, praised the organization’s healthcare impact. “The club has made a tremendous difference by providing logistics to health facilities and supporting patients with critical conditions,” he said. “Bridging healthcare gaps cannot be the government’s responsibility alone – it requires the collective effort of private groups like the Fifty 50 Club.”

Ghana’s healthcare system has long struggled with inadequate emergency facilities and resources, contributing to preventable deaths and treatment delays. Rural hospitals particularly face challenges in maintaining fully equipped emergency units, often forcing critical patients to travel long distances for care.

The Fifty 50 Club operates through monthly contributions from its membership base, funding interventions across healthcare, education, and community development sectors. Since its establishment, the organization has supported life-saving surgeries, donated medical supplies, provided scholarships, and helped artisans launch businesses.

The Saint Louis Catholic Health Centre serves communities across the Adansi Asokwa District, where access to emergency medical care has been limited by inadequate equipment and resources. The new emergency unit is expected to significantly reduce patient referrals and improve healthcare outcomes in the region.