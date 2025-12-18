Fifi Kwetey Criticizes Majority Leader Over Office of Special Prosecutor Abolition Bill

National Democratic Congress (NDC) General Secretary Fifi Kwetey publicly criticized Majority Leader Mahama Ayariga and Chief Whip Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor for proposing to abolish the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) without consulting party leadership during an interview on JoyNews on Wednesday December 17.

Kwetey warned that unilateral action by parliamentary leaders risks embarrassing President John Dramani Mahama and undermining party cohesion, stating major decisions must be taken in consultation with the party and not by parliamentary leadership operating as an island. The remarks confirm claims by opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) figures that the move to scrap the OSP did not have backing from President Mahama, who previously described calls for the office’s abolition as premature.

The Office of the Special Prosecutor Repeal Bill 2025 dated December 8 proposes repealing the Office of the Special Prosecutor Act 2017 (Act 959) and returning all prosecutorial authority to the Attorney General under Article 88 of the Constitution. Ayariga and Dafeamekpor argue the OSP has created duplication of prosecutorial functions resulting in institutional friction, jurisdictional overlap and high operational costs with limited demonstrable impact relative to budgetary allocations.

NPP stalwart Nana Akomea questioned the level of coordination within government, suggesting the bill points to a disconnect between Parliament, Cabinet and the President. Akomea asked whether the ruling party was talking to itself given that Ayariga sits in Cabinet chaired by President Mahama who has already stated it is premature to call for the OSP’s abolition.

President Mahama has directed Ayariga and Dafeamekpor to withdraw the private member’s bill following widespread criticism from civil society organizations and legal experts. Lawyer Bobby Banson of the Ghana School of Law stated that politically exposed persons are leading calls to scrap the OSP because it appears to be the only independent institution with statutory authority to investigate and prosecute them.

Gomoa Central Member of Parliament (MP) Kwame Asare Obeng known as A Plus dismissed suggestions that the government intends to dismantle the office, describing such claims as part of a political agenda to portray the administration as soft on corruption. The lawmaker argued the issue is performance not existence, stating that concerns about current Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng should not be used to justify scrapping the entire institution.

Transparency International Ghana Executive Director Mary Addah rejected calls to scrap the OSP as unnecessary and premature, arguing the office requires time and institutional space to fully deliver on its anti-corruption mandate. The OSP was created in 2017 to prosecute corruption independently of political influence and remains a central pillar of Ghana’s anti-graft framework according to supporters.