FIFA’s First Somali World Cup Referee Barred at US Border

Three days before the 2026 FIFA World Cup kicks off, Somali referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan has been turned away at the United States border despite holding a valid visa and a FIFA appointment, leaving his participation in the tournament in serious doubt.

Artan was stopped at Miami International Airport on Saturday while travelling from Istanbul to attend a FIFA seminar for match officials. He was refused entry and returned to Istanbul on Sunday.

The rejection came after months of bureaucratic difficulty tied to Washington’s travel restrictions. A June 2025 presidential proclamation fully suspended entry for nationals of several countries, including Somalia, with limited exceptions. The US State Department also suspended visa issuance for Somali nationals across immigrant and non-immigrant categories. To navigate those barriers, Artan obtained a diplomatic passport with the support of the Somali embassy in Nairobi. That, too, proved insufficient.

The cruelty of the timing is stark. Just days before the rejection, a FIFA representative had confirmed that Artan’s visa issues were fully resolved and that he would be available to officiate at the tournament. He had already cleared what appeared to be the final hurdle.

Ciise Aden Abshir, a senior adviser to Somalia’s Ministry of Youth and Sports and a former national team captain, confirmed to AFP that Artan had a valid US visa at the time of his arrival. “Denying him entry and preventing him from officiating scheduled matches harms not only him personally but also undermines football’s commitment to fairness, merit, and the spirit of fair play,” Abshir said.

Somalia’s President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud had praised Artan in April after he became the first Somali ever selected to officiate at a World Cup final, calling him “a symbol of inspiration for the new generation of Somalis.”

No official explanation has been given by US authorities or FIFA, and it remains unclear whether Artan will be permitted entry before the tournament opens on June 11.

The episode adds to growing friction between US immigration policy and the logistics of hosting a global tournament. Iran’s squad has been restricted to matchday entry only and is basing itself in Mexico. Switzerland striker Breel Embolo faced initial entry problems linked to a 2023 conviction, though those were subsequently resolved before his arrival in San Diego.

Artan is one of eight referees nominated by the Confederation of African Football for the tournament, which will feature 52 referees overseeing a record 104 matches across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.