FIFA Unveils Three Mascots for 2026 World Cup

The Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) revealed three official mascots Thursday representing each host nation for the 2026 World Cup, marking the first time multiple mascots will share duties for the global tournament.

Maple the Moose represents Canada, Zayu the Jaguar symbolizes Mexico, and Clutch the Bald Eagle embodies the United States, creating a trio that reflects the cultural diversity of the first World Cup co-hosted by three nations.

The mascots break from tradition by featuring native animals from each country rather than abstract characters used in previous tournaments. Each mascot has a designated field position: Maple serves as goalkeeper, Clutch plays midfielder, and Zayu operates as striker, adding tactical elements to their personalities.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino emphasized the mascots’ role in creating tournament atmosphere. “The ’26 team has just got bigger – and more fun! Maple, Zayu and Clutch are full of joy, energy and the spirit of togetherness, just like the FIFA World Cup itself,” Infantino stated during the unveiling ceremony.

The mascots will feature prominently in FIFA Heroes, a new arcade-style video game developed by ENVER in partnership with Solace. The fast-paced five-a-side football title allows players to build squads featuring past and present World Cup mascots alongside football legends and fictional characters.

This digital integration represents FIFA’s strategy to engage younger audiences across multiple platforms, as Infantino noted the mascots will be “starring in video games played by millions worldwide.” FIFA Heroes will launch in 2026 for Android, iOS, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation and Xbox platforms.

Each mascot carries distinct characteristics reflecting their respective countries’ cultural identities. Maple combines street-style artistry with musical enthusiasm, embodying Canada’s creative spirit while serving as the team’s last line of defense. The moose character travels across Canada’s provinces and territories, connecting with diverse communities.

Zayu originates from southern Mexico’s jungles, representing the country’s rich heritage and vibrant culture. The jaguar’s name draws inspiration from concepts of unity, strength, and joy, with exceptional agility designed to intimidate opposing defenders on the pitch.

Clutch possesses boundless curiosity and optimism, soaring across America while embracing every culture and moment with adventurous spirit. The bald eagle’s midfielder role reflects the United States’ positioning as a bridge between the tournament’s co-hosts.

The 2026 World Cup, scheduled from June 11 to July 19, will span 16 cities across three countries, making logistical coordination unprecedented in tournament history. The mascots serve as unifying symbols for this expanded format, helping maintain cohesive identity despite geographical dispersion.

The mascot tradition began with World Cup Willie in 1966, establishing cultural ambassadors that transcend language barriers while promoting tournament values. The 2026 trio continues this legacy while adapting to modern digital engagement strategies.

Commercial opportunities surrounding the mascots extend beyond traditional merchandise into gaming, social media content, and interactive experiences. The characters will appear throughout host cities during the tournament, engaging with fans and creating memorable moments for attendees.

The unveiling comes as preparations intensify for the expanded 48-team tournament, which will feature the largest World Cup field in history. The mascots provide focal points for marketing campaigns across three distinct national markets while maintaining unified tournament messaging.

Their introduction also signals FIFA’s commitment to inclusive representation, with each character designed to appeal to diverse audiences while respecting cultural sensitivities. The mascots will play crucial roles in pre-tournament events and community engagement programs throughout North America.