FIFA Receives Over 500 Million World Cup Ticket Requests

The International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) announced Wednesday it has received more than 500 million ticket applications for the 2026 World Cup, despite sustained criticism over the tournament’s pricing structure.

The applications came during a 33-day window that closed Tuesday, with fans submitting an average of 15 million ticket requests daily. FIFA confirmed that supporters from all 211 member nations and territories participated in the random selection lottery.

Each application was validated by unique credit card data, ensuring accuracy in the unprecedented volume of requests for the first 48-team World Cup. The tournament will be jointly hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico from June 11 through July 19.

Beyond the host nations, Germany, England, Brazil, Spain, Portugal, Argentina and Colombia generated the highest number of applications. German fans showed particularly strong interest after their three host counterparts.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino characterized the response as extraordinary. He stated that half a billion ticket requests represents more than demand but a global statement, expressing gratitude to football fans worldwide. He acknowledged the organization’s regret at being unable to accommodate every supporter inside the stadiums.

The most sought after fixture was Colombia facing Portugal on June 27 at Miami Gardens, Florida, followed by Mexico against South Korea on June 18 in Guadalajara, and the final on July 19 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The tournament opener between Mexico and South Africa in Mexico City also attracted significant interest.

Applicants selected through the lottery will receive email notifications no earlier than February 5. Successful applicants will be charged automatically for their tickets. Those who receive partial success will obtain tickets to some matches they requested but not all.

Unsuccessful applicants will have another opportunity during a last-minute sales phase that will run through the end of the tournament on a first-come, first-served basis. FIFA operates an official resale and exchange marketplace for eligible ticket holders through its website.

The overwhelming demand follows months of controversy over FIFA’s pricing strategy. Fan organization Football Supporters Europe described the prices as extortionate and said fans faced paying approximately 6,900 euros to attend every match from the opening game to the final.

Prices for the tournament range from 140 dollars for some initial round games to as much as 2,735 dollars for the United States opening match against Paraguay in Los Angeles. The highest priced tickets for the final reach 8,680 dollars.

FIFA said in December it would offer 60 dollar tickets for each of the 104 games to the 48 national federations in the tournament. The national associations will determine how to distribute these affordable tickets to their supporters. However, these lower-priced tickets represent only a small fraction of total availability.

Football Supporters Europe issued calls for FIFA to immediately stop ticket sales, warning that the pricing structure represented a monumental betrayal of the tournament’s traditions. Critics note the prices are substantially higher than previous World Cups, with the 2022 final in Qatar offering top tickets at around 1,600 dollars.

The 2026 tournament marks a significant expansion, growing from 32 to 48 participating nations. This change allows first-time qualifiers including Cape Verde, Curaçao, Jordan, and Uzbekistan to compete on the world stage. The expanded format increases the total number of matches from 64 to 104.

FIFA maintains its position as a not-for-profit organization that reinvests revenue from the World Cup into football development across member associations. The organization says it expects to reinvest over 90 percent of its budgeted investments for the 2023 through 2026 cycle back into the sport.

Sixteen host cities across North America will stage matches, including Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, New York and New Jersey, Philadelphia, San Francisco, and Seattle in the United States. Canadian venues include Toronto and Vancouver, while Guadalajara, Mexico City, and Monterrey will host matches in Mexico.

Ticket holders traveling to the United States will be eligible for the FIFA Priority Appointment Scheduling System, which will become available in coming weeks to facilitate visa processing. FIFA recommends submitting visa applications as early as possible given processing times involved.