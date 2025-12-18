FIFA Orders Malaysia to Forfeit Three Matches Over Ineligible Players

FIFA ruled Wednesday that Malaysia must forfeit three international friendlies as 3-0 defeats after fielding ineligible players, deepening a document forgery scandal that has shaken the nation’s football leadership and prompted criminal investigations across multiple countries.

The disciplinary committee converted matches against Cape Verde on May 29, Singapore on September 4 and Palestine on September 8 into 3-0 forfeit losses, the Football Association of Malaysia confirmed. Malaysia had drawn 1-1 with Cape Verde and won 2-1 over Singapore and 1-0 against Palestine. FAM received an additional fine of 10,000 Swiss francs and the decision remains subject to appeal, according to a FIFA spokesperson.

The ruling followed a December 12 disciplinary committee meeting that concluded FAM breached Article 19 of FIFA’s Disciplinary Code by fielding players who failed eligibility requirements. The decision adds to mounting financial penalties against the association, which now faces total fines exceeding 386,000 euros for violations related to the scandal.

Seven players, Hector Hevel, Jon Irazabal, Gabriel Palmero, Facundo Garcés, Rodrigo Holgado, Imanol Machuca and João Figueiredo, were found to have no parent or grandparent born in Malaysia, a central requirement under FIFA eligibility regulations. The world governing body suspended all seven for 12 months in September after determining falsified documents had been used to establish Malaysian ancestry.

FIFA initially fined FAM 350,000 Swiss francs in September when it discovered forged birth certificates claiming the players’ grandparents were born in Malaysia. Investigation revealed that original certificates showed the grandparents were actually born in Spain, Brazil, Argentina and the Netherlands. The players admitted during hearings they did not read relevant documentation because they did not understand Malay, according to FIFA’s appeal committee findings.

The accelerated naturalization program collapsed after FIFA received complaints following Malaysia’s 4-0 victory over Vietnam in Asian Cup qualifiers on June 10. Four of the seven players received FIFA eligibility approval just one day before the match, while the other three gained approval four days earlier. The suspicious timing prompted formal complaints about the naturalization process and international debut timeframe.

FAM suspended Secretary General Noor Azman Rahman on October 17 to allow for an independent investigation. The association initially described the incident as a technical error but later formed an independent committee led by a former chief justice to investigate what critics call a deliberate and coordinated attempt to circumvent regulations.

An Independent Investigation Committee report cited systemic failure in document verification and found Rahman was negligent in his duties as administrative manager by failing to thoroughly verify documents before submission to FIFA. The committee recommended FAM file immediate police reports regarding the forgeries and implement strict internal disciplinary measures.

FIFA rejected FAM’s appeal in November and announced it would launch a formal investigation into the association’s internal operations. The world body notified authorities in five countries, Malaysia, Argentina, Brazil, Spain and the Netherlands, about potential criminal proceedings related to document forgery. FAM responded by announcing it would take the case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

The scandal triggered widespread public anger in Malaysia, with fans and lawmakers demanding accountability from football officials and government agencies involved in granting citizenship. Home Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi faced sharp questioning in Parliament about his role in exercising discretionary powers to waive citizenship requirements for the players. Critics argued the irregular approvals made a mockery of stateless and undocumented persons in Malaysia who remain in legal limbo without similar privileges.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim pledged full transparency in domestic investigations while stressing that FAM should be allowed to defend itself through proper legal channels. However, civil society organizations rejected the association’s internal investigation as inadequate, calling for an independent commission free from FAM officials or implicated government ministries.

The Center to Combat Corruption and Cronyism described the lack of accountability as stunning, noting that FIFA’s appeal committee found deliberate manipulation of birth certificates. Each of the seven players’ grandparent documents showed similar alterations, with foreign birthplaces changed to Malaysian locations and other elements modified, indicating a coordinated effort rather than isolated errors.

Malaysia’s international football reputation has suffered significant damage from the revelations. The country had Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah, who served as king from 2019 to 2024, as a member of FIFA’s ruling committee from 2015 to 2019, making the scandal particularly embarrassing for Malaysian football on the global stage.

While the forfeit losses will impact Malaysia’s FIFA ranking, they have no bearing on World Cup or Asian Cup qualifying since the matches were classified as friendlies. However, the broader implications for Malaysian football extend beyond rankings to questions about governance, integrity and the extent of misconduct within the association.

FAM stated it would request written grounds for the disciplinary committee’s latest decision before determining next legal steps. The association maintains it did not commit forgery and argues any wrongdoing should be attributed to specific individuals rather than the institution. Legal representatives contended at press conferences that neither FAM nor the players bore responsibility for document falsification.

FIFA’s 63-page report released in November detailed compelling reasons to initiate further inquiries, stating the gravity of misconduct is amplified because forgery constitutes a criminal offense in virtually all jurisdictions. The report emphasized that integrity of official documents is sacrosanct and their falsification merits punishment under both sporting and criminal law.

The investigation also exposed failures in FAM’s due diligence processes. FIFA obtained authentic birth certificates showing significant discrepancies with documents FAM submitted to demonstrate the players’ Malaysian lineage. The world body criticized the association for not conducting proper verification before using the documents to support naturalization and eligibility claims.

As Malaysia navigates the scandal’s fallout, questions persist about how forged documents passed through multiple government agencies without detection. The National Registration Department, which processes citizenship applications, faces scrutiny over its verification procedures and whether external pressure influenced approval decisions for the seven footballers.