FIFA Names Record 170 Officials for 2026 World Cup

The Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) has appointed 170 match officials for the 2026 World Cup, the largest officiating team in the tournament’s history, as football’s governing body prepares for an expanded 48-team competition across the United States, Canada and Mexico from June 11 to July 19.

The cohort comprises 52 referees, including six women, alongside 88 assistant referees and 30 video match officials drawn from all six confederations and representing 50 member associations. The total represents 41 more officials than were deployed at Qatar 2022, reflecting the scale of an edition that will feature 104 matches, up from 64 four years ago.

Pierluigi Collina, FIFA’s Chief Refereeing Officer, said the selected officials had been identified and monitored over a three-year process. “The selected match officials are the very best in the world,” he stated, adding that the goal was to ensure all officials arrived at the team’s Miami base on May 31 in optimal physical and mental condition.

The inclusion of six women continues a milestone set at the previous World Cup, where female officials also refereed for the first time. Collina confirmed the trend was deliberate, with FIFA committed to developing women’s refereeing at the highest level of the game.

Notable in the appointments was the absence of Congolese referee Jean-Jacques Ndala, who presided over the chaotic Africa Cup of Nations final in January, a match whose result was later overturned by the Confederation of African Football and awarded to Morocco after a review of incidents during the game.

Poland’s Szymon Marciniak, who refereed the 2022 World Cup final, is among those returning to the tournament.

On technology, Collina confirmed that goal-line technology, an advanced version of semi-automated offside detection and connected ball technology will all be in use. In a World Cup first, fans will also be able to view live action from the referee’s on-field perspective through newly deployed camera systems.

FIFA Director of Refereeing Massimo Busacca said preparation for the 2026 tournament began immediately after Qatar 2022, with all candidates subject to continuous evaluation by instructors, fitness coaches and medical staff throughout the period.

Video match officials will be based in Dallas, home of the International Broadcast Centre, while referees and assistant referees will remain in Miami for the duration of the competition.